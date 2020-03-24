Lamborghini Urus "Lifted Bull" Looks Like a Stairway To Heaven

When it comes to tuners, we've all seen our fair share of projects that bring the Urus closer to the road (here's one of the most spectacular examples). However, to the best of my knowledge, no lifted unit has shown up so far.
This jacked-up theme has been approached by pixel masters, though and you are now looking at the freshest example of this.
We're dealing with a rendering that's not unlike the Urus rescue vehicle that Lamborghini was spotted testing or using back in October last year - you'll find images of the vehicle in the second part of the image gallery above.
Nevertheless, while that unit appeared to sport the standard ride height, the digital proposal we have here sits higher.
Digital artist Shashank Das, who is responsible for this eye candy, has come up with what can be described as a reasonable ground clearance increase. This is accompanied by custom wheels and tires - not only are the latter's sidewalls more suitable for offroading, but the first pack the kind of scratch resistance that's miles away from that of the factory units.
The list of rugged terrain hardware also includes items such as side steps, the good old winch, a roof box and, of course, enough LED lights to make a rally team proud.
