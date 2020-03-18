Lamborghini Countach "Elettrica" Looks Like The Mother of EV Conversions

View this post on Instagram

I made a clean version of my E.V.E XENOX Countach Drone so you can see the shapes and design a bit clearer. So happy with this one. - - #art #design #3d #concept #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lamborghini #countach #lto #livetooffend #rotiform #toyotires #speedhunters #carthrottle #donutmedia #iwonderhowmanypeoplewillsaycyberpunk2077

