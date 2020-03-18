Lamborghini Countach "Elettrica" Looks Like The Mother of EV Conversions

With EV conversions appearing to gain more and more popularity with each new season, one has to wonder: what if somebody took a Lamborghini Countach down the electron juice-sipping route?
Most gear heads, myself included, could never enjoy the wedge hero without the internal combustion aroma it originally came with. However, there would certainly be some aficionados who would love to see a melange involving the iconic Marcello Gandini design and electric power.
Having established that the question in the intro is legit, let me start by saying that such a project would have to be based on a replica, which means none of the 1,983 units that rolled off the factory gates in Sant'Agata Bolognese would be affected.
Last time we talked about a faux Raging Bull of the sort that could easily pass as the real deal we saw Japanese aftermarket specialist Liberty Walk introducing its widebody Countach that's so controversial it might've just put out candles at the Vatican.
And there's a serious chance that the owner of such a machine would want the Lambo to stand out compared to others of its kind. And this is where the rendering we have here comes into play.
Those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales may be familiar to this visual shenanigan. That's because Khyzyl Saleem, the artist behind the virtual build, has previously released this machine with a full livery.
This clear edition also seems to skip the transparent rear wings of its colored predecessor, but it does keep all the impressive stuff.
The list of visual mods is long, ranging from the Terzo Millennio-like front lighting signature, to the wild, but well-integrated widebody kit and the full glass roof and the airless tires.
Interestingly, the pixel wielder went one step past the EV transformation, envisioning this as a (ready for it?) autonomous machine, which explains the extra hardware occupying the place where the driver should be...
I made a clean version of my E.V.E XENOX Countach Drone so you can see the shapes and design a bit clearer. So happy with this one. - - #art #design #3d #concept #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lamborghini #countach