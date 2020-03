Modernized Lamborghini Countach Looks Like a Retro-Futuristic Sculpture

Despite taking the Countach into the future via the Cyberpunk path, this independent concept seems to stay true to the genius work of Italian designer Marcello Gandini - for instance, if one checks out this pixel contraption from a distance, the machine can easily be recognized.Wedge design preservation aside, the list of new-age features is rich. Up front, we have Sant'Agata Bolognese-borrowed elements like the forged carbon front end and the Terzo Milennio concept-like lighting signature.And while the machine does pack a widebody approach, this is as subtle as they get, whether we're talking about the generously-sized front arches or the complex-design rear ones, who bring a new approach to the concept of NACA ducts.Then we have the wheels, with these center-lock unit being wrapped in airless tires. As for the posterior of the vehicle, this may not be picturered in a dedicated image, but the transparent half-wings and diffuser still make for one eye-catching way of generating downforce.Remember when Lamborghini came up with the Countach Periscopio , which had a carved roof featuring a mirror system that would allow the driver to get over the limited rear visibility? Well, this pixel contraption features a glass roof - if anything, this seems to emphasize the original design lines of the supercar.Now, some of you might wonder if the V12 heart of the Lamborghini Countach has been replaced with a V8 (zoom in on the engine cover in the top view and you'll understand). However, Khyzyl Saleem , the digital artist who shared this dream with us, talks about an electric conversion, as part of a greater plan that envisions this machine as an autonomous "drone". And this is the point where I'd stop asking questions and simply live the visual dream.