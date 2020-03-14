Modernized Lamborghini Countach Looks Like a Retro-Futuristic Sculpture

The Lamborghini Countach is a machine that needs no introduction and yet the one portrayed in this rendering... does. You see, we're dealing with a retro-futuristic take on the Italian icon.
Despite taking the Countach into the future via the Cyberpunk path, this independent concept seems to stay true to the genius work of Italian designer Marcello Gandini - for instance, if one checks out this pixel contraption from a distance, the machine can easily be recognized.
Wedge design preservation aside, the list of new-age features is rich. Up front, we have Sant'Agata Bolognese-borrowed elements like the forged carbon front end and the Terzo Milennio concept-like lighting signature.
And while the machine does pack a widebody approach, this is as subtle as they get, whether we're talking about the generously-sized front arches or the complex-design rear ones, who bring a new approach to the concept of NACA ducts.
Then we have the wheels, with these center-lock unit being wrapped in airless tires. As for the posterior of the vehicle, this may not be picturered in a dedicated image, but the transparent half-wings and diffuser still make for one eye-catching way of generating downforce.
Remember when Lamborghini came up with the Countach Periscopio, which had a carved roof featuring a mirror system that would allow the driver to get over the limited rear visibility? Well, this pixel contraption features a glass roof - if anything, this seems to emphasize the original design lines of the supercar.
Now, some of you might wonder if the V12 heart of the Lamborghini Countach has been replaced with a V8 (zoom in on the engine cover in the top view and you'll understand). However, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist who shared this dream with us, talks about an electric conversion, as part of a greater plan that envisions this machine as an autonomous "drone". And this is the point where I'd stop asking questions and simply live the visual dream.
