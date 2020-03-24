BMW 3.0 CSL "Batmobile" Looks Like Street-Legal Perfection

"Isn't the BMW 3.0 CLS IMSA racecar of the mid-70s gifted with a road-legal homologation special?" I hear die-hard aficionados asking. Of course it is, with the street car's production being limited to just 1,265 units. However, the rendering we have here explores the possibility of a motorsport machine that has been converted for road use.
One doesn't need to wonder why the digital artist behind the work selected this theme. After all, the fame of the "Batmobile" spreads from the trophy cabinet to the pair of BMW art cars based on the model, which were painted by Alexander Calder and Frank Stella.
Khyzyl Saleem, to use the artist's name, has envisioned a de-liveried incarnation of the German racecar. And, to stick to the said nickname of the contraption, this comes in a black finish - while many liveries out there have migrated from the track to the road (think: all the Martini builds), sometimes things happen the other way around.
Since bagged projects are a massive aftermarket trend these days, it looks like the said pixel master has gifted the vehicle with an air suspension, which would explain its microscopic ground clearance.
Of course, a road conversion would require a few elements that don't appear to be present in this rendering, with examples including the headlights and perhaps the license plate holder - we can't see the posterior of the velocity toy, at least for now, so let's no jump to conclusions.
Now, one might wonder about the practical aspects of using a modded racecar on the street. Well, as the recent example of the McLaren P1 GTR has shown, there is a demand for such rides, at least in the stratospheric area of the market.
Then again, with the value of such an IMSA racer potentially sitting north of the $2 million mark, it looks like this rendering is likely to remain confined to our screens.
