BMW Confirms 7 Series EV, Diesel and Gasoline Engine Options Will Survive

Only a few days ago, yours truly brought to your attention that BMW is planning to discontinue a lot of internal combustion engine starting from 2021. The plan is to focus on hybrids and all-electric vehicles, but there was something we didn’t know for sure until today. As the headline implies, the 7 Series will go electric as well, following in the footsteps of the Mercedes-Benz EQS.
The newcomer from Munich shouldn’t come as a surprise given Tesla’s commercial success with the Model S and subsequent electric vehicles. Jaguar is also joining the club with the next generation of the XJ, which is expected to get the lithium-ion battery and dual-motor setup from the I-Pace crossover.
Hidden in a single paragraph of a press release titled “Innovation Leadership” though it certainly isn’t, BMW confirmed “four different types of drivetrain” for the successor of the G11 and G12. To the point, look forward to “a highly efficient diesel- or petrol-driven car” as well as “an electrified plug-in hybrid and, for the first time, an all-electric BEV.” What else is there we need to cover, then?
BMW couldn’t help but boast “a fifth-generation electric drivetrain” for the i7 or whatever it will be called. The eDrive will debut in the iX3, and according to Munich, it’s an in-house developed drive unit and high-voltage battery that were designed to be flexibly scalable.
Range is of utmost importance in this day and age, the eDrive Gen 5 doesn’t disappoint with up to 700 kilometers (435 miles) on a single charge. From the standpoint of performance, remember the 5 Series-based Power BEV? That concept packs more than 720 PS (make that 710 horsepower in the U.S. and United Kingdom).
By 2023, the group as a whole intends to boast 25 electrified models on the road. More than half of them are supposed to be all-electric models. The i4, which will be shown in production form next year, promises more than 600 kilometers (373 miles) of range, 530 horsepower, and a charging capacity of 150 kW.
