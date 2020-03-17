In a Time of Crisis, Italians Release a BMW-Branded Bicycle

With Italy now at the center of the global coronavirus pandemic, it's hard to find an uplifting piece of news. The country is in a lockdown, people hardly move about, and production in general came to a halt as the Italians literally fight for their lives.
Despite this, there are people trying to find optimism wherever they can. And what could be a better dose of optimism than a brand new bike meant to bring back the joy of outdoor activities?
As if in an attempt to bring a smile on people's faces, BMW announced it signed a partnership with Italian bike builder 3T for the creation of a co-branded bicycle to be sold by both the Germans and 3T.
“We are extremely proud that BMW selected 3T to partner exclusively on the creation of the special 3T for BMW bike. BMW delivers ‘sheer driving pleasure’ to customers and with the 3T FOR BMW bike, we aim to deliver the same all road biking experience” said in a statement René Wiertz, CEO of 3T.
The new bicycle is based on the Exploro, one of 3T's most important products. In the new configuration, it is called 3T for BMW and comes with several unique features.
First off, there's the bike's known carbon frame. On it are fitted aero cranks advertised as being the lightest in the world. Then, there is the Brooks leather saddle and grips, Fulcrum alloy wheels fitted with Schwalbe One Speed tires, and the Shimano GRX group set for gravel bikes.
According to the two companies, the 3T for BMW bike should be ideal for use on a variety of terrain, from city streets to mountain trails.
The bicycle will be offered in two color variations that align with the Bavarians' design language on cars, and should be available shortly at dealers across Europe. No price has been announced yet.
