E30 BMW M3 "Sharknose" Shows Amazing Hexagonal Lights

Well, the rendering that now sits on our screens aims to dial the said LTO Bimmer package to eleven. And it all starts up front, where the artist has decided to bring a bit of a Sharknose vibe.
However, the 635 CSi look also seems to bring the E30's front end closer to that of its predecessor, the facelifted E21.
Nevertheless, the devil is in the details with this one, as you'll notice by checking out the hexagonal light cluster design that now adorns both ends of the senior Bavarian model.
And while bits like the Turbofan wheels and that rear wing bring an old-school motorsport aroma, the rear diffuser certainly has a contemporary look.
Of course, that diffuser's generous size comes via the generosity of the exhaust tips, which have allowed the aficionado to relocate them (these now sit where the license plate used to be).
PS: While the first two Instagram posts below showcase the pixel-augmented LTO kit described above in the two non-colors so many people love, you'll find the real-world aero packages in the other pair of posts below.
Ever wondered what a sharknose/635 front end looked like on an E30? No? Me neither, but here it is! - - Coupled with our @lto_livetooffend E30 kit, I made a few further changes to this 3 series, including some sequential, trippy, hex lights. This would be static mode. *CHECK MY STORY FOR SOME BONUS SHOTS!* - - On a side note, the world is in turmoil right now, so I'm trying to do what I can trying to keep out of others way and just focus on making art. Basically the perfect thing for an artist, i lowkey love the isolation. But I also know for many others Jobs are at risk, we need to look out for each other, check-in on family, friends & neighbours. Don't panic buy shit & look after yourself.
I couldn't resist, I had to see what my @lto_livetooffend kitted E30 looked like in black. Loving that 635 front end conversion too & ma hex lights!
LTO | THE ARRIVAL: - - Cars are a diary in the metal. Nobody has to like or understand it except you and you alone. That is what we represent at Live to Offend. Where renders become reality. - - *Video now live! See link in bio for full version* - After SEMA this past year, we teamed up with @halcyonphoto to help launch our brand into the new decade. This video features @rebellionforgeracing coupe (sporting our stage 1 kit; minus the fender blades) and @e30sports touring (sporting a new prototype kit which will be available for purchase in the coming months). For those interested in the apparel seen in the video, everything is now for sale on our new website. Please take some time and visit the masterpiece of a site designed by our good friend @dassel.hoff - - It's been two years since @the_kyza and I embarked on this journey. With the soft launch in 2018, we showcased our all carbon kitted E30. The success and love we felt from that was overwhelming, so thank you to our day one supporters! Since then, it's been a year of learning from all the challenges we faced, but we're extremely proud of the team we've built, and can't wait to show you what we have planned for 2020. *Hint our website reveals some clues*