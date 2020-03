E30 BMW M3 "Sharknose" Shows Amazing Hexagonal Lights

The gear head, which has been creating otherworldly renderings for quite a few years now, managed to create a label dubbed Live To Offend, which has come up an E30 BMW widebody kit, with this having reached the coupe and the wagon. Oh, and yes, that name does feed off the energy of the purists who cry about this package borrowing the E30 M3's look and taking this to the next level).Well, the rendering that now sits on our screens aims to dial the said LTO Bimmer package to eleven. And it all starts up front, where the artist has decided to bring a bit of a Sharknose vibe.However, the 635 CSi look also seems to bring the E30's front end closer to that of its predecessor, the facelifted E21.Nevertheless, the devil is in the details with this one, as you'll notice by checking out the hexagonal light cluster design that now adorns both ends of the senior Bavarian model.And while bits like the Turbofan wheels and that rear wing bring an old-school motorsport aroma, the rear diffuser certainly has a contemporary look.Of course, that diffuser's generous size comes via the generosity of the exhaust tips, which have allowed the aficionado to relocate them (these now sit where the license plate used to be).PS: While the first two Instagram posts below showcase the pixel-augmented LTO kit described above in the two non-colors so many people love, you'll find the real-world aero packages in the other pair of posts below.