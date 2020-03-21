E30 BMW M3 "Sharknose" Shows Amazing Hexagonal Lights

View this post on Instagram

Ever wondered what a sharknose/635 front end looked like on an E30? No? Me neither, but here it is! - - Coupled with our @lto_livetooffend E30 kit, I made a few further changes to this 3 series, including some sequential, trippy, hex lights. This would be static mode. *CHECK MY STORY FOR SOME BONUS SHOTS!* - - On a side note, the world is in turmoil right now, so I'm trying to do what I can trying to keep out of others way and just focus on making art. Basically the perfect thing for an artist, i lowkey love the isolation. But I also know for many others Jobs are at risk, we need to look out for each other, check-in on family, friends & neighbours. Don't panic buy shit & look after yourself. - - #art #design #3d #bmw #lto #livetooffend #ltoe30 #e30 #3series #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #blacklist #speedhunters #stancenation #donutmedia #scifi #cyberpunk #concept

