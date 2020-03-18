Tom Cruise Pops Some Wheelies, Drives a BMW on Mission: Impossible 7 Set

In case you were wondering, no, not even an international health crisis can stop Tom Cruise from doing stunts for movies. He and the entire Mission: Impossible 7 team are now in the UK, shooting scenes for the film.
The seventh installment in the long-standing and still very successful franchise is scheduled for a tentative release date in 2021, and all signs indicate that Paramount is looking to get as much footage recorded as possible.
One month ago, the film was shooting in Venice, Italy but the team was forced to evacuate as the country went into lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Everyone is now in the UK, with British tabloid the Daily Mail saying they’re still shooting indoors, at Buckinghamshire’s Pinewood Studios. Just recently, they also did several scenes outside, offering a decent glimpse at what we’re to expect from the film. It’s no big surprise: lots and lots of action, including bike and car chase scenes, and stunts performed by Tom Cruise himself.
No Coronavirus, old or new, can stop Cruise from riding or driving a BMW, that much is certain.
The Mail has photos snapped during filming of these scenes, showing Cruise riding a modified BMW GS (and popping some wheelies during a chase) and then driving a modified production BMW with stripped-down body for another chase sequence. A beat-down Mini also makes an appearance, carrying co-star Rebecca Ferguson in the passenger seat and Cruise in the driver’s seat, to be replaced then by a stunt driver.
An airplane in Royal Air Force livery and a small helicopter were also at the scene and will be part of the movie, as shown in the photos. The scenes were shot at a test track in Dunsfold in Surrey, England previously used for BBC’s Top Gear.
Until fans are able to see Cruise back on the big screen as Ethan Hunt, though, there’s this summer’s release of Top Gun: Maverick. It’s supposed to come out in June, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and ever-changing context, it could change pending future developments.
Behind the scenes video of Mission: Impossible 7 with Tom Cruise in Surrey, UK.— love_HayleyAtwell (@LHayleyatwell) March 18, 2020
17 March, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ADm9UXVlpm
Mission: Impossible 7— Whatfat hachi (@whatfathachi) March 17, 2020
¦£êüWf‹nKjhttps://t.co/UMTg9RFiOL pic.twitter.com/SDptdReS5G