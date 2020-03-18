Watch Lando Norris Apply a Nice NASCAR Move on Max Verstappen

Day 7 without real racing and racing sims are now our official fix. And the same goes for F1 drivers, at least judging by how active Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are in iRacing.
Their latest encounter, which Norris streamed on Twitch, didn't end well for Verstappen, as the Red Bull Racing driver had an unexpected encounter with the wall after Norris seemed to pull an illegal maneuver. The McLaren driver was 3rd when he appeared to bump 2nd-placed Verstappen while drafting behind him, which sent the latter spinning into the wall, although the Dutchman's race didn't end there.
Norris let out a loud 'Oh!' and looked shocked for a few seconds before his face lit up with a smile and he laughed about it: 'I'm crying!'. He was initially hit with a 55-second penalty, but this was retracted after the footage was reviewed. And this is where 'expert' opinions split. Some say it was a lag/netcode issue.
Lando Norris' car lagged into Max Verstappen's rear bumper, with only Verstappen's car registering the impact and suffering the consequences. This would explain the replays and why the penalty was retracted.
Others, though, say it was just a bad bump drafting attempt, indicated by Norris's fast approach and misalignment to the right. The McLaren driver's reaction on Twitter afterward - 'Uhmmm..... this didn’t go well.....' - could suggest that it was indeed a botched attempt to bump draft.
Lando Norris went on to win the race while Verstappen recovered to finish 13th and wasn't too upset about the incident. At least according to Norris, because there's been no official word from Verstappen on Twitter. The Red Bull driver came back to win the next race, after a hard-fought battle with top sim driver Max Benecke. Lando Norris crashed. Get used to this sort of 'reporting', because real motorsport won't be back too soon.
Uhmmm..... this didn’t go well..... https://t.co/SDNmtDr50M— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 17, 2020