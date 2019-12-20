If Tom Cruise Says He’ll Fly a Super Hornet in Maverick, He Flies It

More on this:

1 The Legend Is Back for More Dogfighting in Top Gun: Maverick Trailer

2 Tom Cruise Is the Man When It Comes to Driving, Riding or Jumping Out of Stuff

3 Top Gun Maverick Is Tom Cruise’s Love Letter to Aviation

4 Watch Tom Cruise Pilot Fighter Jets in Spectacular Top Gun Maverick Trailer

5 Tom Cruise is Really Flying Fighter Jets in Top Gun 2, Paramount CEO Confirms