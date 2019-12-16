1 Tom Cruise Is the Man When It Comes to Driving, Riding or Jumping Out of Stuff

The Legend Is Back for More Dogfighting in Top Gun: Maverick Trailer

One of the most anticipated movies of 2020 is, without a doubt, the long-delayed sequel to the original 1986 Top Gun movie, starring Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick, scheduled for a June 2020 release. It just got a new trailer. 12 photos



Apparently, Captain Maverick is called back at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school to teach a new class of students everything he knows. Despite being a man whose “exploits are legendary,” he can’t get a promotion, so he’s still piloting jets. Which is just as good for us viewers, because we’re treated to amazing footage of him in the cockpit, still performing the same aerial stunts, still kicking butt. Not of the literal kind.



The second trailer offers a bit more context for the story. There’s a conflict between Maverick and one of the younger students (Miles Teller), which may or may not result in a few punches being thrown. There’s a love interest for Maverick (Jennifer Connelly), who gets a ride on his bike, thus recreating one of the most iconic images in modern cinematography, made possible with the first film.



There are also plenty of spirited one-liners, which were always Maverick’s strong suit. More importantly, though, there is lots and lots of flying, allowing what



In the same interview, Cruise called the movie his “love letter to aviation” and explained that every member of the cast flew during production.



“So when you're seeing the G-force, it's not a computer-generated image. It's actually the actors in there being the characters,” he explained. “The aerial footage is really beautiful. I'm a pilot myself, and I love flying and I love aviation, so this is also a love letter to aviation.”



Cruise operates on the idea that the eye can tell when the image is computer-generated, so he worked hard to make CGI unnecessary. And he’s right: the eye can and does tell the difference. See for yourself.



