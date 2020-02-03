2 No Time to Die Super Bowl LIV Spot Soars to the Skies

Check Out Even More Aerial Stunts in Top Gun: Maverick Super Bowl Ad

The 2020 edition of the Super Bowl took place on February 2, in Miami, and brought along an assorted mix of commercials for cars, services and upcoming films. Top Gun: Maverick was one of those movies. 12 photos



Tom Cruise is back as Maverick, and he’s now working with a new class of younger pilots – which we know because of the two trailers released so far. In this Super Bowl preview, there’s only a hint of that, as we hear Miles Teller’s character Bradley Bradshaw tell Maverick that he would not be making the same mistake of trusting him as his father, Goose, back in the day.



There’s also the potential threat of being court-martialed – for Maverick, we assume. More importantly, though, there is plenty of footage showing Maverick in the cockpit, performing elusive maneuvers and delivering the aerial action. Even watching this footage on the small screen can induce a certain sense of nausea, so imagine how awesome it’ll be when viewed properly.



Late last month, legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer told



They weren’t piloting them, but they did fly in them. Real Navy pilots were at the commands, and most of the stunts we’ll see in the film when it drops in June 2020, will be practical stunts and not CGI. According to reports, Cruise played a major part in the other actors’ training, but a lot of credit also goes to the actual pilots who made everything easier – and safer – for them.



Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Maverick also stars Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, John Hamm and Ed Harris.



