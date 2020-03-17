This BMW X5 CarPlay Upgrade Is Something BMW Itself Should Make Happen

John Kleis has started the work on what it is being described as an “Android Screen Upgrade” which according to an official description posted on Instagram, is supposed to also support CarPlay.
“BMW X5 Android Screen Upgrade! A new kit we are currently installing which seems to look and feel great! The new android operating system has almost an endless amount options, with ability to gain Apple or Android Carplay, surf the internet and download apps! For more information on how to update your BMW get in contact!” John Kleis explains.
“To supply the new unit with internet connection, we hardwired a flush USB socket into the armrest to power a WIFI streaming device.”
Of course, the “Android Carplay” thing is an unfortunate mix of words, and despite calling this an Android screen upgrade, the whole thing appears to be rather focused on getting CarPlay in the BMW X5. In one photo, however, John Kleis also demos Google search running on the screen, so maybe they just installed an Android HU and then used a CarPlay adapter to support the iPhone.
No matter the configuration, the whole system appears to fit the BMW X5 just perfectly, and this should make many wonder why BMW isn’t focusing more on offering such options on its models from the very beginning.
In the meantime, the good thing is that BMW owners can still get such tech thanks to aftermarket upgrades, even though in some cases, they are rather pricey.
