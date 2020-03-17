autoevolution
NOW THIS:  autoevolution's "Harley-Davidson Month" Read all about it  
Car reviews:
 

This BMW X5 CarPlay Upgrade Is Something BMW Itself Should Make Happen

17 Mar 2020, 15:31 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
BMW has a rather controversial approach regarding support for Apple CarPlay on its models, and while we’re not going to discuss this again, what remains is that most drivers do want such features in their cars.
9 photos
BMW X5 CarPlay upgradeBMW X5 CarPlay upgradeBMW X5 CarPlay upgradeBMW X5 CarPlay upgradeBMW X5 CarPlay upgradeBMW X5 CarPlay upgradeBMW X5 CarPlay upgradeBMW X5 CarPlay upgrade
Fortunately, aftermarket specialists are always up to the task to upgrade the infotainment system on BMW cars, and the project we have here is specifically aimed at the BMW X5.

John Kleis has started the work on what it is being described as an “Android Screen Upgrade” which according to an official description posted on Instagram, is supposed to also support CarPlay.

BMW X5 Android Screen Upgrade! A new kit we are currently installing which seems to look and feel great! The new android operating system has almost an endless amount options, with ability to gain Apple or Android Carplay, surf the internet and download apps! For more information on how to update your BMW get in contact!” John Kleis explains.

To supply the new unit with internet connection, we hardwired a flush USB socket into the armrest to power a WIFI streaming device.”

Of course, the “Android Carplay” thing is an unfortunate mix of words, and despite calling this an Android screen upgrade, the whole thing appears to be rather focused on getting CarPlay in the BMW X5. In one photo, however, John Kleis also demos Google search running on the screen, so maybe they just installed an Android HU and then used a CarPlay adapter to support the iPhone.

No matter the configuration, the whole system appears to fit the BMW X5 just perfectly, and this should make many wonder why BMW isn’t focusing more on offering such options on its models from the very beginning.

In the meantime, the good thing is that BMW owners can still get such tech thanks to aftermarket upgrades, even though in some cases, they are rather pricey.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BMW X5 Android Screen Upgrade! A new kit we are currently installing which seems to look and feel great! The new android operating system has almost an endless amount options, with ability to gain Apple or Android Carplay, surf the internet and download apps! For more information on how to update your BMW get in contact! • To supply the new unit with internet connection, we hardwired a flush USB socket into the armrest to power a WIFI streaming device. • If you are interested in something similar then you can contact us via the direct links in our bio or... Þ 01189866224. ç info@johnkleis.com. ¥ www.johnkleis.com. • • • #johnkleis #johnkleisaudio #johnkleiscaraudio #hifincar #incarhifi #specialist #love #car #audio #caraudio #installer #40yearsinbusiness #40yearsinthebusiness #caraudiosystem #caraudioaddicts #caraudioinstallation #bmw #bmwx5 #bmwe70 #android #apple #applecarplay #androidauto #googlemaps #waze #bluetooth #carplay #bimmer

A post shared by John Kleis Car audio (@johnkleis) on Mar 16, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

BMW Android Android Auto carplay bmw x5
 
 
 
 
 