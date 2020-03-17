This BMW X5 CarPlay Upgrade Is Something BMW Itself Should Make Happen

View this post on Instagram

BMW X5 Android Screen Upgrade! A new kit we are currently installing which seems to look and feel great! The new android operating system has almost an endless amount options, with ability to gain Apple or Android Carplay, surf the internet and download apps! For more information on how to update your BMW get in contact! • To supply the new unit with internet connection, we hardwired a flush USB socket into the armrest to power a WIFI streaming device.

