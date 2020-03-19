Mansory Is Flipping Its Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Build Slot

5 The Limited-Edition Cabrera Celebrates 30 (Actually 31) Years of Mansory

Even though he took a few bad decisions while helming the Volkswagen Group, the engineering background of Piech is what convinced him to push Bugatti as the premier brand of the automotive conglomerate. It’s because of him the Veyron went from a simple idea to the drawing board and then series production, the fastest street-legal production car of its time. Listed on mobile.de , the asking price of the limited-edition hybrid supercar is 3.772.300 euros and the delivery date is June 2020. Given that the Sian FKP 37 numbers 63 units and all of them are spoken for, it’s not exactly a surprise that Mansory has steered away from the suggested retail price.Lamborghini never said how much this bad boy costs, but we do know it’s priced at more than 2 million euros. To put Mansory’s sum into perspective, Supercars For Sale lists another build slot for $2.6 million (€2.35 million).Make no mistake about it; the German tuner is flipping this car for profit. There’s nothing wrong with that given the circumstances presented beforehand, and while we’re at it, did you expect anything else from such a trailblazing machine for the House of the Raging Bull? After all, the Sian pretty much previews the next generation of V12 flagships. Lamborghini will retain the natural aspiration of the V12, but electrification will come into play.First and foremost, stricter emissions regulations have forced automakers to go hybrid or electric. And secondly, an electrified front axle would enable e-, translating to quicker acceleration off the line. Speaking of which, the C8 Corvette is also expected to get an electric motor for electric AWD.“Sian” is a word from the Bolognese dialect, meaning a flash of lightning. “FKP 37” are the initials of the former chairman of the Volkswagen Group – Ferdinand Piech – and the year he was born (1937).Even though he took a few bad decisions while helming the Volkswagen Group, the engineering background of Piech is what convinced him to push Bugatti as the premier brand of the automotive conglomerate. It’s because of him the Veyron went from a simple idea to the drawing board and then series production, the fastest street-legal production car of its time.