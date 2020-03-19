Project ICE Kite Brings Wind Power to Your Next Luxury Yacht

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Orders Suspended, 2021 Model Year Deploying in May

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t anything to scoff at. Not only did it wreak havoc on China and Europe, but the U.S. is feeling the brunt of the coronavirus as well. The automotive industry is limping as well, and these circumstances are also affecting the C8 Corvette 20 photos



The automaker decided to temporarily suspend production in Kentucky as well as a few other plants until March 30th at the very least. The conditions will be re-evaluated every week after that, and curiously enough, the United Auto Workers Union took the rather distressing news appreciatively. “UAW members, their families, and our communities will benefit from this announcement,” said head honcho Rory Gamble.



There’s another thing that must be highlighted, and that is the starting price of the 2021 model year. From $59,995 for the 2020 without a single option ticked off the list, the Stingray is going to cost several thousand dollars more according to various reports on the subject.



There's no denying this won't curb the appeal of the 'Vette, not when the hype surrounding the mid-engine sports car is this strong. The momentum will keep on keeping on as Chevrolet prepares to roll out the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined Z06, and given time, the ZR1 will level up from a supercharged V8 to a twin-turbo setup. Uploaded on the Corvette Forum by vetteguy453, the e-mail clearly states that customers missing out on the 2020 will be able to create a replacement order for the 2021 model year. General Motors doesn't mention anything about the priority these customers will get, but nevertheless, the assembly plant in Bowling Green has come to a grinding halt.