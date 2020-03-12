Widebody Bugatti Divo Looks Like It Came From the Factory

5 Aston Martin DB11 Tuned by Mansory Is Covered in Forged Carbon

2 Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Stretch Limo Is the Real Deal, Looks Fake

More on this:

The Limited-Edition Cabrera Celebrates 30 (Actually 31) Years of Mansory

Back when the Gallardo was on its last legs, many people were referring to the replacement model as the Cabrera . But as we all know thanks to hindsight, the Baby Lambo is called Huracan in pre-facelift guise and Huracan Evo for the facelift. 12 photos



Changes from the production model include the redesigned headlights, Alcantara interior, and a bit of an upgrade to the naturally aspirated V12. Limited to three units worldwide, the Cabrera is “reminiscent of a fighting bull in attack posture” according to the tuning company that celebrates 31 years of existence in 2020.



For some reason or another, the 810-PS and 780-Nm special edition celebrates 30 years since Mansory set up shop. The ridiculousness is aggravated by the About Us landing page of the tuner’s website, which clearly states that Mansory was founded in 1989. As such, let’s ignore the marketing mumbo-jumbo from here on out.



Four centimeters wider than the Aventador SVJ, the Cabrera rides on 9x20- and 13x21-inch forged light-alloy wheels and Pirelli P-Zero tires. A double aerodynamic diffuser at the rear aims to provide better handling and stability at high speeds, complemented by a generously-sized rear spoiler and rear skirt.



Mansory quotes 355 kilometers per hour on full song, translating to a little more than 220 miles per hour in U.S. and British currency. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes only 2.6 seconds, which is two-tenths quicker than the stock SVJ.



SVJ stands for Super Veloce Jota, but Lamborghini has an even more exciting V12 flagship in the guise of the 48-volt hybrid Sian with 818 PS on deck. An all-motor track car is also in the pipeline, expected to revive Mansory didn’t forget about the nameplate that wasn’t meant to be, hence the introduction of a limited-edition model called Cabrera. The mid-engine supercar in the photo gallery is part carbon-fiber madness and part Aventador SVJ , a combination that’s made even better by the Vento Verde exterior paintwork.Changes from the production model include the redesigned headlights, Alcantara interior, and a bit of an upgrade to the naturally aspirated V12. Limited to three units worldwide, the Cabrera is “reminiscent of a fighting bull in attack posture” according to the tuning company that celebrates 31 years of existence in 2020.For some reason or another, the 810-PS and 780-Nm special edition celebrates 30 years since Mansory set up shop. The ridiculousness is aggravated by the About Us landing page of the tuner’s website, which clearly states that Mansory was founded in 1989. As such, let’s ignore the marketing mumbo-jumbo from here on out.Four centimeters wider than the Aventador SVJ, the Cabrera rides on 9x20- and 13x21-inch forged light-alloy wheels and Pirelli P-Zero tires. A double aerodynamic diffuser at the rear aims to provide better handling and stability at high speeds, complemented by a generously-sized rear spoiler and rear skirt.Mansory quotes 355 kilometers per hour on full song, translating to a little more than 220 miles per hour in U.S. and British currency. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes only 2.6 seconds, which is two-tenths quicker than the stock SVJ.SVJ stands for Super Veloce Jota, but Lamborghini has an even more exciting V12 flagship in the guise of the 48-volt hybrid Sian with 818 PS on deck. An all-motor track car is also in the pipeline, expected to revive the SVR nameplate that the House of the Raging Bull used in the 1990s for the Diablo SV-R.

load press release