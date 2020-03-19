Watch This Lamborghini Huracan Drift, Donut, Crash Into Barrier, Then Catch Fire

Project ICE Kite Brings Wind Power to Your Next Luxury Yacht

A year ago, Hoonigan inaugurated the Burnyard Bash at the Irwindale Speedway. As the name implies, every Burnyard Bash promises to be wild for both the contestants as well as the public. On this occasion, Damon Fryer of Daily Driven Exotics cranks up his Huracan to eleven with quite a spectacular show of smoke, rubber pebbles, V10 thunder, a minor crash, and spontaneous combustion. 19 photos



At around the 2-minute and 10-second mark, things get crazier still. Damon mashes his foot on the accelerator, reducing the rear tires to slicks. A few seconds into this insanity, the Huracan’s rear end goes up in flames. Damon proceeds out of the vehicle in style, raising his arms to the cheers of the crowd while the on-track personnel race to put out the fire. At the very end of the clip, you will also notice one of these guys hitting a drone by accident.



There’s no denying the Burnyard Bash may seem childish to some car and motorsport enthusiasts, but then again, there’s nothing wrong with having fun. In a separate clip uploaded by Daily Driven Exotics, the



Last, but not in the least, why did the car’s rear end ignite into a ball of fire? A firefighter is much obliged to explain in the third clip's comments section.



YouTube user LiFE, a 15-year-plus firefighter, says “the smoke ignited." More to the point, "the heat generated from the tire friction and the exhaust combined with the perfect air/fuel mixture will cause smoke to ignite.”



