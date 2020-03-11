Lamborghini Urus "Baja" Looks Ready to Jump Some Dunes

Call it "Baja" or "Dakar", it makes no difference - rather than focusing on the part of the world where such a contraption would race, it's best to talk about the concept portrayed in the rendering that now occupies our screens, namely a Lamborghini Urus that would receive all the necessary hardware to face any sort of terrain.
Sure, 2020 is the year when Sant'Agata Bolognese puts the ST-X motorsport incarnation of the Urus to work, with this set to race on both asphalt and non-paved surfaces. However, the digital proposal we have here takes things... more than one step further - pixel tip to Veer Design for this eye candy.
And while the shape of the car makes one wonder how much of the production model is left inside this dune strider, the added styling cues do take the Raging Bull design DNA into account.
Of course, the greatest transformation comes from reducing the height of the body, while the wider arches, roof-mounted air scoop and side scoops complete the scenery.
The engine now sits in the middle, with the tailpipes leaving the vehicle in an interesting fashion, as you'll notice by using the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.
Such a setup might also require a pair of extra wheels, plus the mandatory tires wrapped around them, as we've seen on the rendering portraying a Dakar-destined... Lamborghini Aventador (hey, it's the world wide web, anything is possible!).
Come to think of it, such a Urus could always come in RWD form (and this is where we travel deeper down the fantasy route), perhaps previewing a road-going Urus special that would offer a rear-only driving mode.
And if the 2WD proposal sounds strange, a quick glance at recent the winners of the Dakar Rally can help clarify that - Toyota's 2019 Hilux win made for the only AWD victory since 2016.
And while the shape of the car makes one wonder how much of the production model is left inside this dune strider, the added styling cues do take the Raging Bull design DNA into account.
Of course, the greatest transformation comes from reducing the height of the body, while the wider arches, roof-mounted air scoop and side scoops complete the scenery.
The engine now sits in the middle, with the tailpipes leaving the vehicle in an interesting fashion, as you'll notice by using the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.
Such a setup might also require a pair of extra wheels, plus the mandatory tires wrapped around them, as we've seen on the rendering portraying a Dakar-destined... Lamborghini Aventador (hey, it's the world wide web, anything is possible!).
Come to think of it, such a Urus could always come in RWD form (and this is where we travel deeper down the fantasy route), perhaps previewing a road-going Urus special that would offer a rear-only driving mode.
And if the 2WD proposal sounds strange, a quick glance at recent the winners of the Dakar Rally can help clarify that - Toyota's 2019 Hilux win made for the only AWD victory since 2016.