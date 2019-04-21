Watch Ken Block Hoon His F-150 Raptor SVC In the Moab Desert

Ken Block needs no introduction, nor do we need to go into the professional rally driver’s relationship with the Ford Motor Company. Not surprising in the least, Mr. Gymkhana decided to add the F-150 Raptor to his personal collection, but with a bit of a twist compared to the bone-stock model.
SVC Offroad from California, the company responsible for the RaptorTRAX, worked its magic on the F-150 Raptor as well. The Avalanche Grey-painted workhorse was modified from the suspension upwards, now featuring the Mid Travel Kit with Fox 3.5 bypass shock absorbers up front and Deaver leaf springs at the rear of the half-ton pickup.
SVC traction bars, Fox 4.0 bypass shock absorbers in the rear, 17-inch Fifteen52 Turbomac HD alloys wrapped in 37-inch Toyo Open Country M/T tires, Hoonigan graphics, a 50- and another 30-inch light bar from Rigid Industries, there’s a lot to like about the truck. Gen2 is responsible for the Baja rear bumper and Mojave front bumper as well as the Bypass bed rack with tire storage, ADV did the fiberglass front fenders, but that’s not all.
The engine of the F-150 Raptor hasn’t been forgotten either. SVC cranked the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 to 550 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque with an ECU re-flash, performance intake, SPD adapters for the turbochargers, and Stainless Works exhaust system. Looking at the bigger picture, the truck is even better at bashing sand dunes than the bog-standard Raptor.
For the 2019 model year, the most off-road capable F-150 starts at $52,855 excluding destination charge. Only the Platinum and Limited are more expensive, but the Raptor has the coolest factor in the lineup. Even at this price point, the bucket seats with seat-back bolsters are wrapped in cloth instead of leather upholstery.
Opting for the SuperCrew instead of the SuperCab translates to $55,840. The 802A Equipment Group is $9,365, but worth it considering the 4.10 front-axle Torsen differential, 10-way seats with heating and memory, 360-degree camera system, and B&O Play premium audio.
