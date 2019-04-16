Ford F-150 Raptor Conversions Now Include 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 Turbo Diesel

Hennessey Performance Engineering can swap the twin-turbo V6 of the F-150 Raptor with the Coyote V8, supplemented by a thumpin’ great supercharger. But if you were to start with the F-150, turning the half-ton pickup into a Raptor is also possible with the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel.

The chassis of the PaxPower conversion, be it the V8 or Power Stroke, is finished off with OEM skid plates. Considering how expensive and exclusive the Enter PaxPower , a Texas-based shop which can turn any trim level of the F-150 with the Coyote V8 to Raptor specification for $24,950. After adding aftermarket wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, a cat-back exhaust system, and other options, you’re looking at $69,000 including the donor vehicle.The build takes less than 30 days and ranges from the XL to the Platinum as the base truck. If you want more suck-squeeze-bang-blow, a supercharger with a displacement of 2.9 liters is available for an additional $12,450. This add-on levels up the output to 758 horsepower and it’s covered by a three-year/36,000-mile engine warranty.For the Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel Raptor, PaxPower charges anything from $7,450 for the suspension upgrade to $24,950 for the full conversion. The six-cylinder engine is capable of 300 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque with a software calibration, to which the customer can add intake and exhaust options. Extras such as Raptor-specific bumpers, lighting, bed covers, and graphics are also available.No fewer than 10 different bumper options are offered, and customers “can even choose to have a facelifted Raptor” thanks to the grille and headlights of the 2018 model year F-150. Those who prefer the pre-facelift grille and headlights of the Raptor haven’t been forgotten either.If you’re curious what the conversion includes, PaxPower starts by replacing the body panels and suspension components with OEM parts from the F-150 Raptor. Upper and lower control arms, front axle shafts, steering links, brake lines, sway bar setup, leaf springs, Fox internal-bypass shocks, front and rear fenders, hood, trim, fender flares, bed sides, and accent lighting, everything is included.The chassis of the PaxPower conversion, be it the V8 or Power Stroke, is finished off with OEM skid plates. Considering how expensive and exclusive the VelociRaptor V8 is, PaxPower has a lot going for them.