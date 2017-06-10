autoevolution

2017 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Races Stock 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

 
The new Raptor is running a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, and you can't strap a supercharger onto that. But Hennessey still squeezed 605 horsepower and wants to show you the difference between a stock truck and its new VelociRaptor with a drag race, of course.
While the conclusion of the 1/4 mile race is foregone, it's still fun to watch what happens. Right off the line, you can tell the tuned engine uses more boost to pull ahead. And check out the valve opening behind the grille.

We can't see the finish line and no times were released, but Hennessey boasts its truck being eight lengths ahead. Why wouldn't we believe them?

To push the EcoBoost engine to 605 hp and 622 pound-feet of torque, the Texas tuners installed high-flow air induction and turbo system upgrades. An intercooler makes sure the air that goes into the snails is cooler and thus denser. New piping is, of course, included as is a complete stainless steel exhaust system. Once the parts are installed, dyno tuning ensures the map makes the most of its available toolkit.

While most tuned cars have a Stage 1 engine, this VelociRaptor deserves a Stage 1 Off-Road Package. This includes the LED bar you see on the front, bumper upgrades, suspension leveling and 20-inch 10-spoke wheels fitted with 35-inch Toyo off-road tires.

Now you're ready to do0 to 60 in 4.2 seconds in a 5,500 pound  truck. Of course, the kit costs from $22,500, which is a considerable markup over a Raptor SuperCrew’s $52,505 base sticker.

“Our last VelociRaptor 600 was very popular with our V-8 Raptor customers,” said John Hennessey, HPE founder and CEO, in a statement. “We are very excited about our latest upgrades for the twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6 engines and for our client’s upgrade who want even more power, performance, and off-road capability from their new Raptor trucks.”

