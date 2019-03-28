The Rock Buys Smurf Blue Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 Off-Road Pickup Truck

Dwayne Johnson is an A-lister in Hollywood, and given his success at the box office with franchises such as The Fast & The Furious, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Ford is paying The Rock in the ballpark of $15 million per year for endorsement. The former wrestler, actor, and producer from Hayward, California spent some of his hard-earned cash on the F-150 Raptor, but not the bone-stock model from Ford Performance.
Enter the VelociRaptor V8, finished in Smurf Blue and equipped with beadlock wheels. All-terrain tires, black decals on the front doors, a bull bar, and auxiliary LED lights incorporated in the front bumper are featured, but the more curious thing about this pickup truck is the cab configuration.
You’d expect a man like The Rock to go with the SuperCrew, but no! You’re looking at a SuperCab with the short bed, featuring the shortest wheelbase available for superior off-road capability. As the name implies, the VelociRaptor V8 started life as the F-150 Raptor but the EcoBoost V6 has been swapped for the Coyote V8 with a thumpin’ great supercharger.
Hennessey Performance Engineering rates the engine at 758 horsepower, and as far as rear-wheel output is concerned, make that 557 all-American ponies. Torque at the rear wheels is rated at 449 pound-feet, more than enough to get the VelociRaptor V8 out of the Kelso Dunes in the Mojave Desert.
Limited to 100 units for the 2019 model year, the VelociRaptor V8 comes with a plaque that reminds the owner he’s driving something extremely special. Pricing starts at $147,950 including the donor vehicle. Better still, each example carries 36,000 miles or three years of warranty, whichever of the two comes first during ownership.
On a related note, Ford Performance could send off the F-150 Raptor with a special edition powered by the Predator V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500. Information about the swan song is scarce at best, but given the size of the engine bay, the Blue Oval could swap the EcoBoost V6 without too much of a hassle.
You’d expect a man like The Rock to go with the SuperCrew, but no! You’re looking at a SuperCab with the short bed, featuring the shortest wheelbase available for superior off-road capability. As the name implies, the VelociRaptor V8 started life as the F-150 Raptor but the EcoBoost V6 has been swapped for the Coyote V8 with a thumpin’ great supercharger.
Hennessey Performance Engineering rates the engine at 758 horsepower, and as far as rear-wheel output is concerned, make that 557 all-American ponies. Torque at the rear wheels is rated at 449 pound-feet, more than enough to get the VelociRaptor V8 out of the Kelso Dunes in the Mojave Desert.
Limited to 100 units for the 2019 model year, the VelociRaptor V8 comes with a plaque that reminds the owner he’s driving something extremely special. Pricing starts at $147,950 including the donor vehicle. Better still, each example carries 36,000 miles or three years of warranty, whichever of the two comes first during ownership.
On a related note, Ford Performance could send off the F-150 Raptor with a special edition powered by the Predator V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500. Information about the swan song is scarce at best, but given the size of the engine bay, the Blue Oval could swap the EcoBoost V6 without too much of a hassle.