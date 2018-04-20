2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Returns 30 MPG Highway, It's Really Expensive

More on this:

1 Why Doesn't Ford Make This Awesome Focus Coupe?

2 2005 Ford GT Drag Races Mustang Shelby GT350 on the Street, Goes Up in Flames

3 Report Claims Ford Weighs All-Wheel-Drive Mustang And “All-Electric Mustang”

4 Ford’s 1.5 L Dragon Engine to Replace 1.5 EcoBoost Four-Cylinder in The U.S.

5 Chevrolet Camaro Says “Happy Birthday” to The World’s Best-Selling Sports Coupe