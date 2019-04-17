Man’s Ford Edge Stolen Twice in The Same day

Brian Starks from Dunwoody, Georgia, says he loved his new car: it had a leather interior and a sunroof and, for the first time in his life, he felt “fancy.” Then, the car was stolen.

They soon found it abandoned outside a local restaurant. Starks accompanied the cops as they arrived on the scene, investigated the vehicle and dusted it for prints. The man’s laptop and other items he had inside the car were gone, but he was happy he had at least recovered the Ford – and that it was intact, to boot.



And that’s when it was stolen for the second time, almost right from under his nose.



“I just took a walk around to let off some steam and call my insurance company. Bu the time I got back to my car, it was gone!” Starks tells the media outlet.



The whole thing was so strange that not even the police believed him when he called (again) to report the theft, literally minutes after police had filed the report that it had been recovered.



“When I got in touch with the police officer who was helping me out, he just asked, 'Are you sure? Again?',” Starks recalls. “I figure you get hit by lightning twice, you survive twice, it's give or take, you break even pretty much.”



Police used the same tracking system and found the car in Atlanta, parked behind a home. Starks got it back, but police are still working the case to see if they’re dealing with just one, very brazen car thief or two thieves who just happened to get very lucky.



