autoevolution

Thief Arrives in Taxi, Struts Around in High Heels, Drives Off in Range Rover

10 Apr 2019, 11:40 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A woman from Bury, Greater Manchester, U.K., found out the hard way why it’s a bad idea to go clubbing with a purse packed with everything of importance, from your driver’s license to the car keys, your cell phone and house keys.
6 photos
2020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,6502020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,6502020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,6502020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,6502020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,650
Louisa Stevens went out at the weekend, dancing with friends. At one point, she noticed that her handbag had gone missing from the peg where she’d hung it up. She had a bouncer look for it but they had no luck, so she took a cab home. Only when she got there did she appreciate the magnitude of what happened.

Her car, a Range Rover she had bought 2 years back, was missing from the driveway. At first, she didn’t connect the two events (her bag going missing and her car being stolen), so she looked through CCTV footage for clues. That’s when she saw the most brazen car thief at work – while having fun with pals.

A woman in a short mini skirt, high heels and a blonde weave arrived at Louisa’s house in a taxi, accompanied by 4 or 5 other women. She casually walked up to the parked Range Rover and opened it, got inside and then came back out again, to get another friend.

In the eyes of the taxi driver, this was probably just a woman returning home to take her car. To Stevens, it was unbelievable that a car thief would have the gall to act this way.

Police have since recovered the car but Stevens needs the suspect apprehended or she loses her no-claims bonus. That’s why she released the surveillance footage to the Manchester Evening News.

“I came back from my holiday and met up with a few friends. A short night turned into a long night,” she says. “We went into Bury and had a bit of a dance. I had my day handbag with me, I don't normally go out with my car keys. I contacted police when I got home. Then I noticed my car was missing.”

“I watched the CCTV footage next morning. It was four or five girls. It is just one that gets in the car and drives off,” Stevens adds. She believes the woman stole her car on a drunken dare, or something of the kind.

land rover Land Rover Range Rover car thieves viral video UK
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 