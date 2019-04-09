autoevolution

Brooklyn Prostitute Steals Corrections Officer’s Car, Establishes M.O.

9 Apr 2019, 13:02 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Taquanna Lawton from Brooklyn, New York, knows what she wants and what she wants is a cop’s car. For the second time in under a year, the 20-year-old hooker has been arrested on car theft charges, after she drove off in a cop’s car, the New York Post reports.
11 photos
Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30
In doing so, she established her M.O.

In October last year, Lawton was arrested after she tricked an officer into getting out of his Jeep Wrangler to withdraw cash, leaving the keys in the ignition (and his gun inside). He needed the cash for a menage a trois she had promised him, the report notes.

She’s back to her old tricks, because she is back in custody. This time, her victim is Ezra Lewis, a 28-year-old Corrections officer from Queens, who had agreed to give her a ride in his 2005 Infiniti. The criminal complaint doesn’t mention the kind of relation Lewis had with Lawton, but he too got carjacked when he stepped out of the vehicle to get some cash from an ATM.

“He left the car idling – with the keys in the ignition and his weapon and uniform in a bag inside the car – when Lawton jumped behind the wheel and zoomed off,” the Post reports. “Lawton then drove the car to meet up with her cousin and the pair raided the vehicle, making off with the officer’s stuff, according to cops. She was was busted inside Lewis’s car in East New York. Lewis also told cops she was hauling crack and a switchblade in her purse.”

The NYPD is yet to say whether they have recovered the officer’s gun. In the previous case, they never did get the weapon back and Lawton insisted she’d never seen it, much less steal it.

Lawton was arraigned and has had bail set at $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash. The NYPD is yet to comment on the incident, but an internal investigation is underway, reports note.
Infiniti Jeep Wrangler car thieves police nypd arrest nyc
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 