Woman Steals Police Cruiser at Car Wash, Almost Gets Away With It

Even for a hardened criminal, this move must require a set of very heavy cojones: a woman from Nashville, Tennessee, was trying to steal a car and, when prevented, she stole the police cruiser instead. 7 photos



Someone called 911 to say that a woman was trying to steal another person’s car, so police intervened, prying Stewart off her victim. She was placed in handcuffs and into the back of the police cruiser, as is customary, while the officers talked to the victim, to gather more information.



That’s when Stewart noticed a window of opportunity and she took it. “A review of surveillance video showed Stewart appear to crawl through the divider from the back seat into the front seat of the patrol car. Stewart drove off in the police vehicle,” the department says in the release.



She almost got away with it, too. Police were able to stop her and retrieve their vehicle after deploying spike strips. An investigation is now underway to determine how exactly she was able to steal a police car right from under the cops’ nose. Some disciplinary action may be on the way, if the officers are found partly responsible.



“Stewart, of Ocala Drive, is charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, vehicle theft, and vandalism. She is being held in lieu of $37,500 bond,” the release adds.



