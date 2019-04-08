autoevolution

Woman Steals Police Cruiser at Car Wash, Almost Gets Away With It

8 Apr 2019, 12:29 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Even for a hardened criminal, this move must require a set of very heavy cojones: a woman from Nashville, Tennessee, was trying to steal a car and, when prevented, she stole the police cruiser instead.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
The Nashville Police department says in a release that 31-year-old Jennifer Stewart is currently in custody after successfully stealing a police cruiser at a local car wash. It happened when a police unit responded to a call of an attempted carjacking.

Someone called 911 to say that a woman was trying to steal another person’s car, so police intervened, prying Stewart off her victim. She was placed in handcuffs and into the back of the police cruiser, as is customary, while the officers talked to the victim, to gather more information.

That’s when Stewart noticed a window of opportunity and she took it. “A review of surveillance video showed Stewart appear to crawl through the divider from the back seat into the front seat of the patrol car. Stewart drove off in the police vehicle,” the department says in the release.

She almost got away with it, too. Police were able to stop her and retrieve their vehicle after deploying spike strips. An investigation is now underway to determine how exactly she was able to steal a police car right from under the cops’ nose. Some disciplinary action may be on the way, if the officers are found partly responsible.

“Stewart, of Ocala Drive, is charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, vehicle theft, and vandalism. She is being held in lieu of $37,500 bond,” the release adds.

The report doesn’t say why Stewart was in such a hurry or whether she was under the influence when it happened. Neither does it mention the kind of damage done to the patrol car in the pursuit.
car thieves police police cruiser arrest vandalism Tennessee
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 