Man Gets Out of Jail, Immediately Starts Burglarizing Cars in The Parking Lot

Some people just can’t help themselves, it would seem. One Florida man, who had just been released from jail on bond following grand theft charges, was “rebooked” when he was caught burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot, only minutes later.

Officers, toom noticed that he was acting strangely, but it was the footage that showed them why: he was approaching parked vehicles and checking to see which had been left open, then getting inside and looting.



“Surveillance video captured Lewis briefly getting into a silver vehicle and then walking around the rest of the parking lot looking into cars and checking to see whether they were unlocked,” the publication writes. “One officer approached Lewis, who said he was ‘waiting for his girlfriend’ to pick him up. The officer noticed he had cigarettes and cash, which is unusual for someone who's just been released from jail.”



Another officer, who had seen the surveillance video, came out to confront Lewis. That’s when Lewis fessed up and handed him a paper bag containing all he’d taken from the parked cars, including cigarettes, money, a driver’s license, a debit card and an iPhone 7. A woman later told the police that she’d left the iPhone in her car, which she forgot to lock.



