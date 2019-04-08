Watch for a Brief Second a Close-Up of the SpaceX Starhopper Firing Its Engine

5 2018 E-Class Coupe Spied Nearly Undisguised on Trailer in Germany

4 2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Winking at Us With Production Headlights

3 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS Spied Testing Together in Europe

1 2019 Mercedes GLE Looks Ready to Debut in Latest Spyshots

More on this:

New Mercedes GLS-Class Spy Video Shows Final Testing

The all-new Mercedes GLS-Class should debut later this year, judging from the state of this test prototype, spied in Germany with production paint and some of its front end features showing. 4 photos SUV of many firsts. For example, it should have a six-cylinder AMG model as well as a Maybach-badged $200,000 luxury version. How many other vehicles costing that much are built in Alabama?



A fresh video from Stuttgart spy WalkoArt shows a few GLS prototypes bunched together. However, they don't seem to be testing as a group, like in the case of the



Thanks to a new platform, the same one that underpins the GLE-Class, this larger SUV will be both lighter and more technologically advanced than before. It should be the best in its class both on the road and off it, but going up against the X7 is going to be pretty close.



Highlights will include advanced air suspension that can be used to get the vehicle unstuck, all-wheel-steering and the MBUX infotainment system. We've already seen plenty of interior spyshots, all of which suggest the dual screens will be the same as in the GLE, with only minimal revisions being made to the dashboard design.



Being a relatively large vehicle, the GLS will make extensive use of the 4-liter V8 engine, which will power the 560 version. However, Europeans should go for the OM 656 inline-six turbodiesel engine, which will deliver 286 and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) to the 350 d model and 340 HP plus 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) when equipped on the GLS 400 d.



This might also be a four-cylinder version offering about 300 HP if running on gasoline or 245 when equipped with a bi-turbo diesel. The main catalyst for this is the super-low emissions targets set by the European Union. Thus, although currently not testing, plug-in hybrid systems should also be installed on the heaviest of Mercedes models.



Even though the GLS is a second-generation model and already has a copycat rival in the BMW X7 , it will be anof many firsts. For example, it should have a six-cylindermodel as well as a Maybach-badged $200,000 luxury version. How many other vehicles costing that much are built in Alabama?A fresh video from Stuttgart spy WalkoArt shows a few GLS prototypes bunched together. However, they don't seem to be testing as a group, like in the case of the W223 S-Class. Thanks to a new platform, the same one that underpins the GLE-Class, this larger SUV will be both lighter and more technologically advanced than before. It should be the best in its class both on the road and off it, but going up against the X7 is going to be pretty close.Highlights will include advanced air suspension that can be used to get the vehicle unstuck, all-wheel-steering and the MBUX infotainment system. We've already seen plenty of interior spyshots, all of which suggest the dual screens will be the same as in the GLE, with only minimal revisions being made to the dashboard design.Being a relatively large vehicle, the GLS will make extensive use of the 4-liter V8 engine, which will power the 560 version. However, Europeans should go for the OM 656 inline-six turbodiesel engine, which will deliver 286 and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) to the 350 d model and 340plus 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) when equipped on the GLS 400 d.This might also be a four-cylinder version offering about 300 HP if running on gasoline or 245 when equipped with a bi-turbo diesel. The main catalyst for this is the super-low emissions targets set by the European Union. Thus, although currently not testing, plug-in hybrid systems should also be installed on the heaviest of Mercedes models.