Driven: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S: Something Old, Something New

4 Woman Steals Police Cruiser at Car Wash, Almost Gets Away With It

3 Man Gets Out of Jail, Immediately Starts Burglarizing Cars in The Parking Lot

1 Thief Arrives in Taxi, Struts Around in High Heels, Drives Off in Range Rover

More on this:

Man Breaks Into Car And Falls Asleep Until Cops Come

A man from Houston, Texas, woke up to an unpleasant surprise: a call from his neighbor, telling him that someone had broken into one of his cars, parked out in the driveway. 38 photos



The footage at the bottom of the page also includes surveillance video from the man’s CCTV. It shows a suspect wearing a pink hoodie wandering from the street, walking determinedly towards the 2 parked cars. He tries on the locks and, once he finds one car that’s unlocked, opens the door and slips inside.



He never came out that night. It turns out that the suspect wasn’t looking to steal anything, he simply needed a place to crash. Next up in the video, a police car pulls over and a cop comes out. He walks to the car as well and escorts the suspect out in handcuffs.



The suspect was charged with trespass of a motor vehicle and marijuana possession. So maybe he simply needed a place to sleep off whatever rager he had pulled just hours before.



That said, police are constantly warning car owners to never leave their vehicles unlocked, even if they’re parked right outside in the driveway, locked in the garage or on the corner of a street for a few minutes, while they run errands. Security cameras are also not enough to scare thieves away.



This particular car owner was lucky that no damage was done to the vehicle, but others were less fortunate and had their cars stolen or



The good news is that nothing was stolen and / or damaged, ABC News reports. The man’s car wasn’t taken or ransacked, and the lock wasn’t forced. The bad news is that someone had spent the night inside, sleeping there.The footage at the bottom of the page also includes surveillance video from the man’s CCTV. It shows a suspect wearing a pink hoodie wandering from the street, walking determinedly towards the 2 parked cars. He tries on the locks and, once he finds one car that’s unlocked, opens the door and slips inside.He never came out that night. It turns out that the suspect wasn’t looking to steal anything, he simply needed a place to crash. Next up in the video, a police car pulls over and a cop comes out. He walks to the car as well and escorts the suspect out in handcuffs.The suspect was charged with trespass of a motor vehicle and marijuana possession. So maybe he simply needed a place to sleep off whatever rager he had pulled just hours before.That said, police are constantly warning car owners to never leave their vehicles unlocked, even if they’re parked right outside in the driveway, locked in the garage or on the corner of a street for a few minutes, while they run errands. Security cameras are also not enough to scare thieves away.This particular car owner was lucky that no damage was done to the vehicle, but others were less fortunate and had their cars stolen or ransacked . The first step towards lowering the number of such incidents is to take all precautions to keep the thieves away, police say.