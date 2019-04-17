Koenigsegg Jesko Sedan Rendered as the Rumored Four-Seater

With Koenigsegg getting more traction as each new model rolls out, there's one key question for our era, which has yet to receive an answer - will the Swedes build an SUV?
Company founder Christian von Koenigsegg did talk about this matter back in 2016, when he told Top Gear that his lack of love for high-riders is what prevents the Angelholm factory from brining a crossover to the world.
Of course, the brand would also have to deal with potential consumer confusion if it decided to build an SUV, since it's still a fresh arrival compared to the big names in the go-fast industry, albeit one that has beaten the latter at their own game (think: Agera RS stealing the Bugatti Chiron's top speed record).
However, Koenigsegg's head honcho did talk about the possibility of a sedan. Well, with a few years having passed since the said statement, we have yet to see any indication of a production four- or five-seater wearing the Big K badge.
Of course, this doesn't keep the Internet from dreaming about a machine that would allow the driver to share the 1,500+ horsepower experience with the whole family.
For instance, I've brought along a wonderful rendering that comes from Car News Network and portrays a Koenigsegg Jesko four-seater. Sure, this is here purely as a day-dream, as, for instance, those dihedral doors serving both rows of seats could lead to various practicality shortcomings. But the sheer idea is enough to get my heart racing and I think many of you will agree with me.
After all, Bugatti got pretty close to the idea of a sedan when it introduced the Galibier concept. It's just that the stunning machine was presented a decade ago but never became showroom reality (hey, the Lamborghini Estoque is another example of the sort). So perhaps the Swedish carmaker will once again want to steal Molsheim's thunder...
#WhatIf - Koenigsegg Jesko Sedan 🇸🇪🏁💪🏻 @carnewsnetwork If more sedans were like this, people wouldn’t be buying SUVs so much 🚙