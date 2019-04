Koenigsegg Jesko Sedan Rendered as the Rumored Four-Seater

SUV

Company founder Christian von Koenigsegg did talk about this matter back in 2016, when he told Top Gear that his lack of love for high-riders is what prevents the Angelholm factory from brining a crossover to the world.Of course, the brand would also have to deal with potential consumer confusion if it decided to build an, since it's still a fresh arrival compared to the big names in the go-fast industry, albeit one that has beaten the latter at their own game (think: Agera RS stealing the Bugatti Chiron's top speed record).However, Koenigsegg's head honcho did talk about the possibility of a sedan. Well, with a few years having passed since the said statement, we have yet to see any indication of a production four- or five-seater wearing the Big K badge.Of course, this doesn't keep the Internet from dreaming about a machine that would allow the driver to share the 1,500+ horsepower experience with the whole family.For instance, I've brought along a wonderful rendering that comes from Car News Network and portrays a Koenigsegg Jesko four-seater. Sure, this is here purely as a day-dream, as, for instance, those dihedral doors serving both rows of seats could lead to various practicality shortcomings. But the sheer idea is enough to get my heart racing and I think many of you will agree with me.After all, Bugatti got pretty close to the idea of a sedan when it introduced the Galibier concept. It's just that the stunning machine was presented a decade ago but never became showroom reality (hey, the Lamborghini Estoque is another example of the sort). So perhaps the Swedish carmaker will once again want to steal Molsheim's thunder...