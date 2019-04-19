5 Teen Gets Points Off Driver’s License He Doesn’t Have For Speeding on Scooter

Turkey Breaks Into Truck And Escapes, to be Run Over by Incoming Ford Fusion

If you’ve ever wondered how a Looney Tune cartoon would look like in real life, look no further: a video captured by a trucker is the closest thing to it. 19 photos



Kevin Bokelman was driving his trailer truck when a turkey “broke into” the truck. The video starts when the large bird is already in the cabin, so we have no way of knowing how it got there. One thing is clear, though: whichever entrance it used, it’s in no hurry to get back out again.



The truck is pulled over to the side and Bokelman sounds pretty frustrated with having had to stop the car to rid himself of the bird. When the video starts, the turkey is chilling in the sleeper side of the truck. Bokelman is making all kinds of noises from the passenger side, trying to scare it off.



The turkey doesn’t move, so the driver goes and opes the door on the sleeper cab and then returns to the passenger side. This time, his efforts are a success and the bird flies out the tiny door, directly into the interstate.



A speeding



“Well, he didn’t get far,” Bokelman says after what seems like an eternity, after the hit. He can say that again.



Commenters to the video point out that it would have been far safer for him to shoo the bird from the sleeper cab door, so it would flee through the passenger side. They also note that the impact could have had disastrous consequences – and only because he, Bokelman, didn’t think things through.



