17-Year-Old Girl Predictably Crashes While Doing The Bird Box Challenge

Well, it was only a matter of time. With the Bird Box Challenge taking over social media in the final days of 2018, it didn’t take long for someone to actually attempt to drive a car on a public road while blindfolded.
Yes, that person is a teenager. Layton Police reveal that a 17-year-old girl decided to perform the trending challenge, while driving with a 16-year-old passenger inside. The result was predictable: she crashed her Honda HR-V into an oncoming truck, but luckily, no one was injured.
“Bird Box Challenge while driving… predictable result,” a post on the official Layton Police Twitter page reads. “This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries.”
An attached photo shows the two mangled cars: the truck was hit from the side and has suffered minor damage to the bumper, but the entire driver side on the Honda is smashed. It also looks like the airbags were deployed, so the impact must have been pretty strong.
The so-called Bird Box Challenge is a trending challenge inspired by the Netflix movie “Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock. In the post-apocalyptic thriller, unseen entities force people to kill themselves once they set eyes on them, so Bullock’s character and other survivors realize their only escape was to go about their everyday business blindfolded.
In addition to rowing boats, tending to gardens and running through forests blindfolded, they also drive a car with all the windows blacked out, relying solely on GPS for guidance – in what is perhaps one of the most memorable scenes in the film.
Though no one in the film is actually shown driving while blindfolded, Colorado Police anticipated it, as the second tweet at the bottom of the page shows.
“Inevitably somebody’s going to do the monumentally stupid thing that is driving while blindfolded,” a Colorado State Patrol officer says in the video. “We shouldn’t have to say this, but we’re gonna: Don’t drive blindfolded.”
Clearly, this teen girl didn’t get the memo.
“Bird Box Challenge while driving… predictable result,” a post on the official Layton Police Twitter page reads. “This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries.”
An attached photo shows the two mangled cars: the truck was hit from the side and has suffered minor damage to the bumper, but the entire driver side on the Honda is smashed. It also looks like the airbags were deployed, so the impact must have been pretty strong.
The so-called Bird Box Challenge is a trending challenge inspired by the Netflix movie “Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock. In the post-apocalyptic thriller, unseen entities force people to kill themselves once they set eyes on them, so Bullock’s character and other survivors realize their only escape was to go about their everyday business blindfolded.
In addition to rowing boats, tending to gardens and running through forests blindfolded, they also drive a car with all the windows blacked out, relying solely on GPS for guidance – in what is perhaps one of the most memorable scenes in the film.
Though no one in the film is actually shown driving while blindfolded, Colorado Police anticipated it, as the second tweet at the bottom of the page shows.
“Inevitably somebody’s going to do the monumentally stupid thing that is driving while blindfolded,” a Colorado State Patrol officer says in the video. “We shouldn’t have to say this, but we’re gonna: Don’t drive blindfolded.”
Clearly, this teen girl didn’t get the memo.
Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2— Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019
Before you attempt the #BirdBoxChallenge watch this (and wait to the end!). pic.twitter.com/HcDJXHGdrw— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 3, 2019