autoevolution

17-Year-Old Girl Predictably Crashes While Doing The Bird Box Challenge

14 Jan 2019, 11:12 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Well, it was only a matter of time. With the Bird Box Challenge taking over social media in the final days of 2018, it didn’t take long for someone to actually attempt to drive a car on a public road while blindfolded.
5 photos
Honda HR-V Sport Gets 1.5L VTEC Turbo Engine With 182 HPHonda HR-V Sport Gets 1.5L VTEC Turbo Engine With 182 HPHonda HR-V Sport Gets 1.5L VTEC Turbo Engine With 182 HPHonda HR-V Sport Gets 1.5L VTEC Turbo Engine With 182 HP
Yes, that person is a teenager. Layton Police reveal that a 17-year-old girl decided to perform the trending challenge, while driving with a 16-year-old passenger inside. The result was predictable: she crashed her Honda HR-V into an oncoming truck, but luckily, no one was injured.

“Bird Box Challenge while driving… predictable result,” a post on the official Layton Police Twitter page reads. “This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries.”

An attached photo shows the two mangled cars: the truck was hit from the side and has suffered minor damage to the bumper, but the entire driver side on the Honda is smashed. It also looks like the airbags were deployed, so the impact must have been pretty strong.

The so-called Bird Box Challenge is a trending challenge inspired by the Netflix movie “Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock. In the post-apocalyptic thriller, unseen entities force people to kill themselves once they set eyes on them, so Bullock’s character and other survivors realize their only escape was to go about their everyday business blindfolded.

In addition to rowing boats, tending to gardens and running through forests blindfolded, they also drive a car with all the windows blacked out, relying solely on GPS for guidance – in what is perhaps one of the most memorable scenes in the film.

Though no one in the film is actually shown driving while blindfolded, Colorado Police anticipated it, as the second tweet at the bottom of the page shows.

“Inevitably somebody’s going to do the monumentally stupid thing that is driving while blindfolded,” a Colorado State Patrol officer says in the video. “We shouldn’t have to say this, but we’re gonna: Don’t drive blindfolded.”

Clearly, this teen girl didn’t get the memo.



Honda Honda HR-V bird box challenge challenge sandra bullock Netflix accident
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVHOLDEN CaptivaHOLDEN Captiva Small SUVHOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVAll car models  
 
 