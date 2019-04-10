Pink Flamingo Elegantly Trolls Pilots, Staff at Palma Airport in Mallorca, Spain

If you’re going to troll pilots and airport staff, you might as well do it in the most elegant manner possible. Cue to this beautiful pink flamingo, which caused minor chaos at an airport in Spain at the weekend.

Un flamenco recibía esta mañana a los pasajeros que llegaban al aeropuerto de Palma. Muy elegante, paseando por la plataforma.... pic.twitter.com/xmNBui2WtI — Controladores Aéreos êø (@controladores) April 7, 2019 On Sunday, the pilot of an EasyJet plane landing at the Palma Airport in Mallorca, Spain, had the biggest surprise when a pink flamingo landed in front of the jet. That’s him talking in the video at the bottom of the page and you can tell from his voice (even if you don’t speak Spanish) that he’s half amused and half annoyed by all this. As one should be.The video has been posted to the official Twitter of Controladores Aeroes , with a caption in the same tone. “A flamingo was receiving guests arriving at the Palma airport,” it reads. “Very elegant, walking on the runway...”The bird was on the runway for several minutes, during which time drivers tried to scare if off by honking their horns. The bird trolled them brilliantly, flying off the runway for a few minutes before coming back to strut its stuff and shake its tailfeather, if you don’t mind the cliches.Eventually, animal rescuers were called in to handle the situation. The flamingo, being a master in the art of elegant trolling, had left by then, so they rushed to the scene and had no more crisis to manage.The whole incident caused minor delays to the planes’ schedule, but even if they’d been bigger, they would have probably been worth it. This kind of elegance is not what you get to see daily.That said, it’s a good thing the bird made it on the runway and off it, back in the air, safely. Not many do, when they venture at or near airports