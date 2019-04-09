Drunk Woman on Spirit Airlines Flashes Entire Cabin When She Twerks in Anger

A passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight from late last month will forever live in Internet infamy after she went on an unhinged rant that also saw her twerk in anger (yes, there is such a thing) and intentionally flash the entire cabin.

“I was on a Spirit Airlines flight to Newark. This passenger was intoxicated and upset. The flight attendant commented on turning off her mobile device and she got mad and started yelling,” the person who uploaded the video online is quoted as saying.



The incident occurred on a flight from Orlando, Florida to Newark, and it’s safe to say that the woman didn’t get to her destination on it. She was eventually escorted off the plane by security, and the same people that had cheered her on when she twerked now cheered as she was being led away.



As for the twerking, it occurred when the woman realized that her heated discussion with the flight attendant was being filmed. “Record all you f***ing want!,” she yelled and turned her back to the cabin, shaking her booty and flashing everyone. To a woman who sarcastically thanked her for being cheap, she yelled an invitation to “do sumthin’!,” which the woman wisely refused.



Based on the footage posted online, no other passenger was directly involved in the incident. Whether the drunk woman was handed over to the authorities at the airport is unknown, but it's safe to say that

Please be advised that the footage below contains graphic language that may offend.



