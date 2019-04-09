2020 Hyundai Venue Looks Predictable In Official Design Sketches

Going official on April 17th, the Venue is “small on size” but “big on personality” according to Hyundai. The truth of the matter is, sketching an anime-inspired driver and a dog on the passenger seat isn’t enough to convince potential customers about the crossover’s personality.
Hyundai has been lacking in this regard for quite some time now, relying exclusively on the Tucson and Santa Fe in the United States. The subcompact Kona then entered the scene, followed by the eight-seater Palisade and Venue. The Nexo fuel-cell crossover doesn't count because hydrogen cars are a different kind of breed and don't sell in large numbers. Otherwise said, the latest addition to the range is nothing more than a cash grab wrapped in pompous words.
The marketing mumbo-jumbo doesn’t end here. “Venue symbolizes a trendy, unique style, perfect for Hyundai’s newest, smallest, and most affordable SUV.” As if that wasn’t enough, waxing lyrical takes a turn for the worse. “The vehicle embodies the characteristics of ‘the place to be’, en route to the final destination, wherever that may be.”
An affordable crossover born out of the desire to grab a larger piece of the market isn’t worthy of such a narrative. On the other hand, don’t forget the U.S. is the country where Chevrolet fools the public by promising superior reliability to Toyota, Honda, and Ford. In other words, marketing legislation in this part of the world is too soft on deceitful practices.
Rant over, now let’s take a look at the Venue from the standpoint of design. As you might’ve seen in leaked pictures and from pre-production test mules, the newcomer combines the exterior motifs of the Kona with those of the Santa Fe. Viewed from the front, it’s not bad at all. On the downside, the wheels appear oversized in these design sketches while the rear end and C-pillars are lacking in terms of visual appeal.
The cabin is simple and straightforward, focused on minimalism and convenience. The interior’s design sketch further reveals the gear selector for an automatic or dual-clutch transmission, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay connectivity, and not that much shoulder room for the front passengers. On the upside, there’s a cubby right above the glove box where you can store an umbrella.
