More on this:

Here’s How the Hyundai Mild-Hybrid 1.6 CRDi Turbo Diesel Works

Updated for 2019 in Europe, the mid-cycle refresh of the Tucson sees the introduction of a mild-hybrid turbo diesel. The 1.6 CRDi complements a 48-volt electrical system, 0.44-kWh battery, a starter/generator unit, and LDC converter. 24 photos



First and foremost developed for maximum efficiency in the city, the mild-hybrid system supports the combustion engine when re-starting after traffic stops. Quick and early of the supplement torque during take-off is another advantage, in addition to the 11-percent improvement in fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions.



As for the 12-volt start, the Tucson uses that for initial start-up, when the engine’s oil is still cold. The MHSG supports the 1.6 CRDi with 4 to 12 kW of power. The output depends on the state of charge and degree of acceleration. When the vehicle gets to speed, the mild-hybrid starter/generator shifts into what



By that, Hyundai refers to the MHSG idling or acting as a generator, charging the 0.44-kWh battery. Recuperation is done during overrun phases and under braking. The crankshaft powers the MHSG by rotating, then the starter/generator recuperates 10 to 12 kW. The generator is designed to convert the kinetic braking energy into electricity.



Turning our attention back to the lithium-ion battery, the 48-volt system allows for extended start/stop periods. Under deceleration from 30 km/h to zero, the engine is switched off to save fuel. Not bad from a mild-hybrid turbo diesel, right?



Developed at the European technical center in Germany and R&D center in Namyang, the MHSG “will be available in combination with more engines in the future” as part of the automaker’s electrified push. A hot hatchback the 2.0 T-GDI from the



