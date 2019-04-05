autoevolution

Hyundai Establishes Third CRADLE in Berlin

5 Apr 2019, 14:33 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
At the beginning of the year, during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the world met Elevate, Hyundai’s concept of a walking car meant to help out in places usually unreachable by vehicle.
10 photos
Hyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai Elevate
The Elevate was the brain child of the Hyundai CRADLE, a division created with the goal of coming up with innovative solutions to today’s problems. The vehicle, presented as a scaled-down version in Las Vegas, can in theory walk, switch bodies and climb walls.

CRADLE stands for Center for Robotic-Augmented Design in Living Experiences, and it’s Hyundai’s think tank for wacky ideas that might one day change our world. The division operates from two locations, one in Silicon Valley and the other in Tel Aviv.

As of April, a third CRADLE location was added to the map, in Berlin. From there, the organization will fan-out across the continent, looking for the best solutions in the fields of mobility services, smart cities, and green technologies.

As a whole, the organization already works with several partners in Europe. The list of friends includes investment fund Earlybird and augmented-reality display start-up WayRay.

“CRADLE is a global network, and it is great to have the opportunity to work with tech founders and innovators in Europe,” said in a statement John Suh, the head of the Silicon Valley division.

“Europe has a wealth of talent and entrepreneurial spirit. With long term interest in making new mobility platforms to improve how people live and move in the many beautiful European cities, Hyundai now makes a significant step forward by launching CRADLE Berlin.”

Funding for the ideas being developed at the three centers will come from the South Korean carmaker and the parties involved. There was no mention made on what projects CRADLE is currently working on or when the division will unveil its next contraption.
hyundai cradle hyundai elevate think tank Hyundai Berlin
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata CompactHYUNDAI PalisadeHYUNDAI Palisade Medium SUVHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeHYUNDAI i30HYUNDAI i30 CompactAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 