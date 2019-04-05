SpaceX Starship Fires Raptor Engine for the First Time

5 Hyundai Investing in Drones with Two-Hours Flight Time

4 Hyundai Elevate Concept Can Walk Like a Reptile, Switch Bodies and Climb Walls

3 Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate

1 2020 Hyundai Sonata AWD Under Consideration For U.S. Market

More on this:

Hyundai Establishes Third CRADLE in Berlin

At the beginning of the year, during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the world met Elevate, Hyundai’s concept of a walking car meant to help out in places usually unreachable by vehicle. 10 photos



CRADLE stands for Center for Robotic-Augmented Design in Living Experiences, and it’s Hyundai’s think tank for wacky ideas that might one day change our world. The division operates from two locations, one in Silicon Valley and the other in Tel Aviv.



As of April, a third CRADLE location was added to the map, in Berlin. From there, the organization will fan-out across the continent, looking for the best solutions in the fields of mobility services, smart cities, and green technologies.



As a whole, the organization already works with several partners in Europe. The list of friends includes investment fund Earlybird and augmented-reality display start-up



“CRADLE is a global network, and it is great to have the opportunity to work with tech founders and innovators in Europe,” said in a statement John Suh, the head of the Silicon Valley division.



“Europe has a wealth of talent and entrepreneurial spirit. With long term interest in making new mobility platforms to improve how people live and move in the many beautiful European cities, Hyundai now makes a significant step forward by launching CRADLE Berlin.”



Funding for the ideas being developed at the three centers will come from the South Korean carmaker and the parties involved. There was no mention made on what projects CRADLE is currently working on or when the division will unveil its next contraption. The Elevate was the brain child of the Hyundai CRADLE, a division created with the goal of coming up with innovative solutions to today’s problems. The vehicle, presented as a scaled-down version in Las Vegas, can in theory walk, switch bodies and climb walls.CRADLE stands for Center for Robotic-Augmented Design in Living Experiences, and it’s Hyundai’s think tank for wacky ideas that might one day change our world. The division operates from two locations, one in Silicon Valley and the other in Tel Aviv.As of April, a third CRADLE location was added to the map, in Berlin. From there, the organization will fan-out across the continent, looking for the best solutions in the fields of mobility services, smart cities, and green technologies.As a whole, the organization already works with several partners in Europe. The list of friends includes investment fund Earlybird and augmented-reality display start-up WayRay “CRADLE is a global network, and it is great to have the opportunity to work with tech founders and innovators in Europe,” said in a statement John Suh, the head of the Silicon Valley division.“Europe has a wealth of talent and entrepreneurial spirit. With long term interest in making new mobility platforms to improve how people live and move in the many beautiful European cities, Hyundai now makes a significant step forward by launching CRADLE Berlin.”Funding for the ideas being developed at the three centers will come from the South Korean carmaker and the parties involved. There was no mention made on what projects CRADLE is currently working on or when the division will unveil its next contraption.

load press release