autoevolution

2020 Hyundai Sonata AWD Under Consideration For U.S. Market

30 Mar 2019, 15:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Introduced in 1985 as a mid-cycle refresh for the Stellar, the Sonata wanted to compete with the Daewoo Royale. Fast-forward to the eighth generation, and Hyundai now looks at mid-size sedans such as the Toyota Camry.
20 photos
2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata2020 Hyundai Sonata
Codenamed DN8, the 2020 Hyundai Sonata features all-new underpinnings that can be adapted from front- to all-wheel drive. This gets us to Jae Young Kim, director of product division. Speaking to CNET, the higher-up made it clear the automaker is “currently reviewing the need for all-wheel drive.”

The platform – codenamed N3 – has been designed for more vehicles, including crossovers and SUVs. Without further beating around the bush, it wouldn’t be hard for Hyundai to implement AWD for the Sonata in North America. Given the demand for such an option in cold-climate states and Canada, a competitor for the Subaru Legacy is welcome in this segment.

Nissan took things further with the redesigned Altima, which comes as standard with all-wheel drive in Canada. All-weather capability and the 2.5-liter DIG four-cylinder engine doesn’t sound all that exciting, and looking at the bigger picture, Nissan took the potential for excitement out when the Japanese brand decided to utilize continuously variable transmissions.

Turning our attention back to the Sonata, the 2020 will premiere in mid-April at the New York Auto Show. Sales are scheduled for the second half of the year, and given this timeline, first U.S. deliveries are bound to happen in the third quarter of 2019.

There won’t be any hybrid or plug-in hybrid at launch, but Hyundai did mention two four-cylinder options. These are the 2.5-liter GDI (190 horsepower and 180 pound-feet) and 1.6 T-GDI (180 horsepower and 194 pound-feet), both featuring Smart Stream technologies. An eight-speed automatic transmission does the shifting, not the Xtronic CVT that tends to be the weakest part of modern Nissan models.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but the 2020 Hyundai Sonata does break the mold. A more dynamic design compared to the preceding generation, the DN8 also happens to feature Honda Civic-inspired taillamps. The interior, however, appears to be the place where Hyundai focused the most in terms of research and development.
2020 Hyundai Sonata AWD Hyundai Sonata sedan Hyundai
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata CompactHYUNDAI PalisadeHYUNDAI Palisade Medium SUVHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeHYUNDAI i30HYUNDAI i30 CompactAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 