autoevolution

Hyundai Kona Electric Crowned America’s Cheapest EV Per Mile Of Range

20 Feb 2019, 18:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Available in three trim levels, the Kona Electric is more than a subcompact crossover with a front-mounted electric motor and a 64-kWh battery. As it happens, it’s the cheapest EV in terms of per mile of range.
19 photos
Hyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile RangeHyundai Kona Electric Debuts in New York, Promises 250-Mile Range
Cheapest might not be the best word here, but affordable. Base pricing starts at $37,495 including the $1,045 destination charge, and with the $7,500 federal tax credit, you’re looking at $29,995 for the Kona Electric.

The Environmental Protection Agency rated the subcompact crossover with 258 miles of range, translating to 415 kilometers for those who prefer the metric system. InsideEVs claims this is the first electric vehicle in the U.S. “to check in below the $150 per mile of EPA range mark.”

In other words, you’re looking at a price per mile of $145 without the federal tax credit. The Chevrolet Bolt, by comparison, clocks in at $158 per mile of range, which speaks volumes about what Hyundai achieved with the Kona Electric.

On the downside, good luck finding the entry-level trim in America or Canada. Hyundai specifies “delayed availability” for the $29,995 configuration, which is a bit of a bummer considering how much the South Korean automaker wants to put a mark on the electric segment.

There’s also the matter of dealership practices, including markups that could push the price $3,500 or $5,000 over MSRP. Last, but certainly not least, don’t forget the Kona Electric is offered in the ZEV states, not all of the United States.

In hindsight, remember what happened to the Bolt after demand was met? Chevrolet decided to discount the subcompact hatchback heavily, hurting profits. From a high of 23,297 examples in 2017, sales fell to 18,019 in 2018. Supply and demand is an intricate game to play, alright!

As interesting as it is, the Kona Electric can’t hold a candle to the Model 3 in terms of popularity. Cumulative sales of the most affordable Tesla in the lineup totaled 141,546 in 2018, and demand for the sedan from Fremont keeps on rising.
hyundai kona electric US Hyundai Kona EV Hyundai crossover
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI PalisadeHYUNDAI Palisade Medium SUVHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeHYUNDAI i30HYUNDAI i30 CompactHYUNDAI i30 EstateHYUNDAI i30 Estate CompactAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 