Hyundai Kona Electric Crowned America's Cheapest EV Per Mile Of Range

As interesting as it is, the Cheapest might not be the best word here, but affordable. Base pricing starts at $37,495 including the $1,045 destination charge, and with the $7,500 federal tax credit, you’re looking at $29,995 for the Kona Electric.The Environmental Protection Agency rated the subcompact crossover with 258 miles of range, translating to 415 kilometers for those who prefer the metric system. InsideEVs claims this is the first electric vehicle in the U.S. “to check in below the $150 per mile of EPA range mark.”In other words, you’re looking at a price per mile of $145 without the federal tax credit. The Chevrolet Bolt, by comparison, clocks in at $158 per mile of range, which speaks volumes about what Hyundai achieved with the Kona Electric.On the downside, good luck finding the entry-level trim in America or Canada. Hyundai specifies “delayed availability” for the $29,995 configuration, which is a bit of a bummer considering how much the South Korean automaker wants to put a mark on the electric segment.There’s also the matter of dealership practices, including markups that could push the price $3,500 or $5,000 over MSRP. Last, but certainly not least, don’t forget the Kona Electric is offered in the ZEV states, not all of the United States.In hindsight, remember what happened to the Bolt after demand was met? Chevrolet decided to discount the subcompact hatchback heavily, hurting profits. From a high of 23,297 examples in 2017, sales fell to 18,019 in 2018. Supply and demand is an intricate game to play, alright!As interesting as it is, the Kona Electric can’t hold a candle to the Model 3 in terms of popularity. Cumulative sales of the most affordable Tesla in the lineup totaled 141,546 in 2018, and demand for the sedan from Fremont keeps on rising.