2020 Hyundai Venue Has Weird Name, Targets “Urban Entrepreneurs”

19 photos If you were wondering how marketing can spoil an otherwise satisfactory product, take the 2020 Hyundai Venue as a case in point. The name doesn’t ring a bell to anyone, and the definition of the word has an interesting connotation. More to the point, online dictionaries also refer to “the place of a crime or cause of action.”



But wait, there’s more! Described as the automaker’s “entry crossover utility vehicle for urban entrepreneurs,” we find it hard to pinpoint the meaning of “urban entrepreneurs.” Art college grads with overdue rent issues come to mind. Jokes aside, Hyundai should reassess their PR jibber-jabber because things are getting ridiculous.



“The Venue symbolizes a trendy, unique style, perfect for Hyundai’s newest and smallest CUV,” and if you were wondering, the less-than-inspired name “references a place where people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle.” Do you happen to know someone who wishes to be seen behind the wheel of a



Marketing goes one step further with the nameplate of the 2019 New York Auto Show-bound crossover. “Venue embodies the characteristics of the place to be, en route to the final destination, wherever that may be.” Hyundai would be perfect at selling life insurance with this type of cajole, not a CUV to young adults who are paying the U.S. government for their student loans.



April 17th is the day of the reveal, and the Venue will go official at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will incorporate augmented reality technologies, offering an interactive experience of a real-world scenario with the help of computer-generated simulations. Without the need of virtual-reality goggles, of course!



On that note, the Venue won't feature the outlandish styling of the Kona and Kona Electric. Hyundai went forward with conventional design, much in the same way Nissan replaced the Juke with the Kicks in the United States of America. According to SangYup Lee, head of the global design center in Namyang, the Venue features a "boxy, bold, bull-doggy character."