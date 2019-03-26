Drunk Woman Dragged Off Ryanair Flight to Spain, Passengers Cheer

This could be one way of telling you’ve had enough to drink: police showing up on your flight before passengers started to deplane, just so you may leave quietly.

Video of the incident has emerged online and is also available at the bottom of the page. It shows one of the officers trying to reason with the woman, with the goal of getting her off the plane before everybody else. She insists she doesn’t “need an ambulance” and is resisting, so she’s eventually dragged from her seat and off the plane.



This is when the other passengers break into loud cheers and applause. Rahma Salmin, who was on the plane, tells the Mail this happened because everyone thought the woman would get physical from the way she was acting.



“I was sleeping and woke up to the woman screaming. She was drunk and not listening to the air hostess so another passenger nearby asked her to calm down and this escalated to an argument,” Salmin says. “She was such a headache. It was a bit funny at first but then I was worried she might get physical.”



The man she was with was also escorted by police, but he didn’t cause a scene. Later, the woman was seen crying at the airport, so it’s safe to assume she got into some sort of legal trouble for being such a lousy drunk.



“The aircraft landed normally and police removed and detained the individual,” says Ryanair in a statement, confirming the incident. “We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behavior at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority. This is now a matter for local police.”



The incident caused a 20-minute delay to the regular schedule of the airline company.



