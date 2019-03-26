autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Drunk Woman Dragged Off Ryanair Flight to Spain, Passengers Cheer

26 Mar 2019, 12:30 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
This could be one way of telling you’ve had enough to drink: police showing up on your flight before passengers started to deplane, just so you may leave quietly.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
A woman and her partner caused quite a commotion on board a Ryanair flight from Stansted Airport in the U.K. to Fuerteventura, Spain, and yes, alcohol was a contributing factor. Guardia Civil officers were called in by the airline staff, as the woman had been very disorderly for the last 20 minutes of the flight, the Daily Mail reports.

Video of the incident has emerged online and is also available at the bottom of the page. It shows one of the officers trying to reason with the woman, with the goal of getting her off the plane before everybody else. She insists she doesn’t “need an ambulance” and is resisting, so she’s eventually dragged from her seat and off the plane.

This is when the other passengers break into loud cheers and applause. Rahma Salmin, who was on the plane, tells the Mail this happened because everyone thought the woman would get physical from the way she was acting.

“I was sleeping and woke up to the woman screaming. She was drunk and not listening to the air hostess so another passenger nearby asked her to calm down and this escalated to an argument,” Salmin says. “She was such a headache. It was a bit funny at first but then I was worried she might get physical.”

The man she was with was also escorted by police, but he didn’t cause a scene. Later, the woman was seen crying at the airport, so it’s safe to assume she got into some sort of legal trouble for being such a lousy drunk.

“The aircraft landed normally and police removed and detained the individual,” says Ryanair in a statement, confirming the incident. “We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behavior at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority. This is now a matter for local police.”

The incident caused a 20-minute delay to the regular schedule of the airline company.

airplane ryanair airport alcohol police Spain
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 