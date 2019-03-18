autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Fight Breaks on Board Ryanair Flight to Tenerife, Man Has Nose “Bitten Off”

18 Mar 2019, 12:00 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A bunch of tourists traveling with Ryanair from Glasgow Prestwick to Tenerife South got their holiday mood on with a little help from Fight Club. As a result, two men ended up in police custody.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
Ben Wardrop was on board that flight. He captured the fight on camera and posted the video on his Twitter. He’s also been speaking to the British media about it, telling The Sun that one of the men actually “bit off” the other man’s nose in the altercation.

For the record, both men were “fairly” drunk when the plane touched down at its destination, which is the British way of saying they were totally intoxicated. The fight started as a verbal spat when one of the men’s girlfriend thought walking around barefoot was a good idea. The other man got offended by it and picked on her.

“It all started over a woman not wearing her shoes on the flight going to the toilet, and a very drunk man pulled her up about it, saying that someone would stand on her toes, then the woman's boyfriend stepped in and tried to defuse the situation,” Wardrop says.

This wasn’t the end, either. The two started yelling at each other again, as the plane was preparing for descent. By then, they had drunk more alcohol and were drunk. One female flight attendant was desperately trying to keep them apart, but to little success: as you can see in the video at the bottom of the page, one gent ended up with his face trickling with blood. The other one had apparently bit him on the nose.

Wardrop says the incident was scary and tense, because of the closed space in the cabin. Police came on board when the plane landed and took the two away. Presumably, by then, the woman had also deigned to put on her shoes.

In a statement, Ryanair says, “The aircraft landed normally and police removed and detained two individuals. We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behavior at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority. This is now a matter for local police.”

ryanair airplane assault arrest UK Tenerife viral video
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 