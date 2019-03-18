Fight Breaks on Board Ryanair Flight to Tenerife, Man Has Nose “Bitten Off”

A bunch of tourists traveling with Ryanair from Glasgow Prestwick to Tenerife South got their holiday mood on with a little help from Fight Club. As a result, two men ended up in police custody.
Ben Wardrop was on board that flight. He captured the fight on camera and posted the video on his Twitter. He’s also been speaking to the British media about it, telling The Sun that one of the men actually “bit off” the other man’s nose in the altercation.
For the record, both men were “fairly” drunk when the plane touched down at its destination, which is the British way of saying they were totally intoxicated. The fight started as a verbal spat when one of the men’s girlfriend thought walking around barefoot was a good idea. The other man got offended by it and picked on her.
“It all started over a woman not wearing her shoes on the flight going to the toilet, and a very drunk man pulled her up about it, saying that someone would stand on her toes, then the woman's boyfriend stepped in and tried to defuse the situation,” Wardrop says.
This wasn’t the end, either. The two started yelling at each other again, as the plane was preparing for descent. By then, they had drunk more alcohol and were drunk. One female flight attendant was desperately trying to keep them apart, but to little success: as you can see in the video at the bottom of the page, one gent ended up with his face trickling with blood. The other one had apparently bit him on the nose.
Wardrop says the incident was scary and tense, because of the closed space in the cabin. Police came on board when the plane landed and took the two away. Presumably, by then, the woman had also deigned to put on her shoes.
In a statement, Ryanair says, “The aircraft landed normally and police removed and detained two individuals. We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behavior at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority. This is now a matter for local police.”
Happy holidays s pic.twitter.com/wnvilmsKCr— Ben Wardrop (@wardrop_ben) March 16, 2019