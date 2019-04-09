autoevolution

Take Selfie at Phuket Airport Beach, Expect The Death Penalty

9 Apr 2019, 10:46 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If you visit Thailand and arrive in Phuket, make sure you stay off the strip of sand next to the airport, or you might be facing the death penalty.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
The beach next to Phuket Airport is a huge attraction with holidaymakers and social media influencers, because it offers the unique chance of snapping photos in which they seem to be touching the planes that take off or land. However, their presence there is a major disruptive factor, and authorities are determined to keep them out of that area, no matter what it takes.

Officials say that posing for photos on that strip of sand can fall under the same law that punishes drone flying or laser pen use in the area, because it poses a risk to the plane. They don’t say what that risk entails, but it’s presumed tourists are distracting pilots, which could have fatal consequences. So, under the existent law, the maximum penalty means the death sentence, Express reports. Less severe penalties may include 20 years in jail or hefty fines.

“We want both the income from tourism and the aviation safety to co-exist,” Wichit Kaewsaithiam, director of Phuket International Airport, is quoted as saying.

To keep the tourists away from the selfie hotspot, the airport will be building a “safe zone.” Trespassing will make them liable to the death penalty, Vijit Keawsaitiam, the airport's Deputy General Manager, warns.

“We are setting up a safety zone which will be categorized as a strictly prohibited area that does not allow people and tourists to take pictures,” Keawsaitiam says. “Aside from this area, local people and tourists can still come to take pictures as usual.”

Furthermore, getting so near the airport just to snap photos isn’t safe for the tourists, either, the official adds. The sound of the engines of the plane can damage their hearing, so the new stipulation is in their best interest as well.
airport safety selfie airplane Thailand Phuket
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 