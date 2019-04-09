Dark Side of the Moon Looks Eerie in Photos Taken by SpaceIL Beresheet Lander

5 Adventurer Does Extreme 100-Mile Marathon in Brogues After Airline Loses Luggage

4 Keanu Reeves Takes Bus Ride With Stranded Plane Passengers, He's so Much Fun

3 Mother Slams Korean Air, Delta For Kicking Teens Off Flight For Peanut Allergy

2 Man Arrested For Tossing Coins at Plane’s Engine For Good Luck

1 Drunk Woman on Spirit Airlines Flashes Entire Cabin When She Twerks in Anger

More on this:

Take Selfie at Phuket Airport Beach, Expect The Death Penalty

If you visit Thailand and arrive in Phuket, make sure you stay off the strip of sand next to the airport, or you might be facing the death penalty. 10 photos



Officials say that posing for photos on that strip of sand can fall under the same law that punishes drone flying or laser pen use in the area, because it poses a risk to the plane. They don’t say what that risk entails, but it’s presumed tourists are distracting pilots, which could have fatal consequences. So, under the existent law, the maximum penalty means the death sentence,



“We want both the income from tourism and the aviation safety to co-exist,” Wichit Kaewsaithiam, director of Phuket International Airport, is quoted as saying.



To keep the tourists away from the selfie hotspot,



“We are setting up a safety zone which will be categorized as a strictly prohibited area that does not allow people and tourists to take pictures,” Keawsaitiam says. “Aside from this area, local people and tourists can still come to take pictures as usual.”



Furthermore, getting so near the airport just to snap photos isn’t safe for the tourists, either, the official adds. The sound of the engines of the plane can damage their hearing, so the new stipulation is in their best interest as well. The beach next to Phuket Airport is a huge attraction with holidaymakers and social media influencers, because it offers the unique chance of snapping photos in which they seem to be touching the planes that take off or land. However, their presence there is a major disruptive factor, and authorities are determined to keep them out of that area, no matter what it takes.Officials say that posing for photos on that strip of sand can fall under the same law that punishes drone flying or laser pen use in the area, because it poses a risk to the plane. They don’t say what that risk entails, but it’s presumed tourists are distracting pilots, which could have fatal consequences. So, under the existent law, the maximum penalty means the death sentence, Express reports. Less severe penalties may include 20 years in jail or hefty fines.“We want both the income from tourism and the aviation safety to co-exist,” Wichit Kaewsaithiam, director of Phuket International Airport, is quoted as saying.To keep the tourists away from the selfie hotspot, the airport will be building a “safe zone.” Trespassing will make them liable to the death penalty, Vijit Keawsaitiam, the airport's Deputy General Manager, warns.“We are setting up a safety zone which will be categorized as a strictly prohibited area that does not allow people and tourists to take pictures,” Keawsaitiam says. “Aside from this area, local people and tourists can still come to take pictures as usual.”Furthermore, getting so near the airport just to snap photos isn’t safe for the tourists, either, the official adds. The sound of the engines of the plane can damage their hearing, so the new stipulation is in their best interest as well.