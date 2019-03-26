autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Adventurer Does Extreme 100-Mile Marathon in Brogues After Airline Loses Luggage

26 Mar 2019, 13:07 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Having an airline company misplace or lose one's luggage can be a small tragedy in and of itself, but nothing can compare to the despair one British adventurer must have felt when it happened ahead of a competition in extreme conditions in Mongolia.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
Peter Messervy-Gross flew into the country to take part in a 100-mile ultramarathon that would see him cross the frozen lake of Khövsgöl Nuur. He had trained hard for the competition and had invested a lot of money in the equipment, only to land and find out that it had mysteriously gone missing from the plane, Sky Sports reports.

He kept in regular contact with the airline up to the last minute of the race, but ultimately, he was faced with a difficult decision: give up and go home, or try to make the best out of a very, very bad situation. He chose the second option, so he crossed the lake in his jeans and his old office shoes, a pair of brogues.

For 4 days, Messervy-Gross trekked on the frozen lake, as temperatures reached -25C. He walked about 26 miles a day and, at the end of the competition, his feet were incredibly sore and painful. He also endured unspeakable cold, even with all the help he got from the other competitors.

Truth be told, Messervy-Gross did have some equipment, from what the other competitors could spare. He couldn’t buy another pair of shoes because he’s a 13, and he couldn’t find any pair that fit.

“The generosity of the people on the trip was just phenomenal,” he says, as cited by the BBC. “As soon as word got around that my kit really wasn't turning up, people kept coming up to me and offering various items that they felt they could spare.”

“Starting the trip in a pair of dress shoes was suboptimal, to say the least, so I just had to change my mindset,” he explains. So, instead of thinking of this as a competition, he focused on putting “one foot after the other, like everyone else really,” until he went over the finishing line.

The hilarious part of the story is that, 15 minutes before boarding the plane for back home, his luggage showed up. The airline never told him where his equipment had been.
Sports airport airplane luggage Mongolia
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 