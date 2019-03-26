autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Russian Man Busted at Bali Airport With Drugged Orangutan in Luggage

26 Mar 2019, 11:37 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A man flying to Russia from the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali was caught with a live, drugged orangutan in a rattan basket, which he planned to smuggle into his home country. He’s yet to be charged.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
The man, identified by The Jakarta Post only as AZ, told authorities that he had bought the animal from a local market for about $3,000, after being told by a friend that he could take it home with him to keep as a pet. Orangutans are listed as an endangered species, so trading or taking them out of their natural habitats is against the law.

The baby orangutan, about the size of a toddler, was sleeping inside a rattan basket. AZ had drugged him by putting allergy pills into its milk, and he had more drugs with him, which he planned to administer during a layover in Korea.

Dewa Delanata, head of the airport’s quarantine office, said that officers were initially reluctant to open the basket, when they found it in the departure lounge. They thought there was a monkey inside and they feared it was awake and might turn aggressive when they popped open the lid. The basket was taken to a more secure area, where it was opened.

“The Russian deliberately used an inhumane method to take the orangutan to Russia,” Delanata tells the publication. “The Russian also had injections and drugs in his bag. He said he planned to re-administer the drugs when they transited in Korea.”

Two geckos and five lizards were also found in the Russian’s suitcase, all of them alive. Authorities are now investigating to determine whether the man is part of a wildlife trafficking syndicate, or whether he was acting alone.

The New York Times identifies him as 27-year-old Andrei Zhestkov, adding that he “face[s] up to five years in prison and $7,000 in fines for smuggling.” However, charges are pending on the results of the investigation.
airport airplane animal orangutan Bali Russia police
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 