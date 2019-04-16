Driven: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S: Something Old, Something New

5 New Ford Focus Speedster Is Very Real, Totally Unbelievable

4 Ford to Stop Ka+ Production in September 2019 Due to Slow Sales

3 Yes, That's a Focus RS Cabriolet and a Focus Monster Truck

2 Entry-Level 2020 Ford Mustang Gets Power Boost from Focus RS Engine

More on this:

New Off-Road Crossover Based On 2020 Ford Escape Confirmed By Ford Official