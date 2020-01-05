For the 2021 Solar Eclipse, Book a Cruise to Antarctica With Quark Expeditions

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Replaces Pre-Facelift Huracan LP580-2

Joined at the hip with the Audi R8 V10, the Lamborghini Huracan is the cooler supercar of the two for obvious reasons. Facelifted in 2019 as the Huracan Evo, the Raging Bull from Sant’Agata Bolognese enters 2020 with a rear-wheel-drive option called Huracan Evo RWD. 19 photos Traction Control System (P- TCS ).



Another reason the Evo RWD is better than



19-inch wheels come standard with Pirelli P Zero rubber measuring 245/35 up front and 305/35 at the rear. The electro-mechanical and servo-assisted Lamborghini Dynamic Steering system is calibrated specifically to suit the character of the Evo RWD, and if you were wondering, the 40/60 weight distribution guarantees lots of slippin’ and slidin’ action.



Turning our attention back to the trick traction control,



“The Huracan Evo rear-wheel drive puts the car in the driver’s hands: the driving experience is delivered by the hardware,” declared Stefano Domenicali, head honcho at Automobili Lamborghini. “This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the center of the Huracan Evo RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback and an emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot."



