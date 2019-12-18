Modernized Lamborghini Diablo Shows Amazing Alternative Pop-Up Headlights

Remember the modernized Lamborghini Diablo we discussed over the weekend? As it turns out, the digital label behind the work was overwhelmed with the positive response, so here we are, zooming in on the front view of the updated Italian exotic.
This view of the V12 machine is at least as spectacular as its posterior, while the connection between the two is established firmly - we can still see the new-age wheels and carbon side skirt additions, as well as the wing, which seems to also use the wonder material. Oh, and by the way, we can thank Car News Network for this piece.
With that out of the way, we can focus on the face of the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy, which has been left untouched from the windshield to the upper side of the headlights.
Ah, yes, the lighting signature pretty much defines the Diablo right now. The LED daytime running lights are inspired by those featured on the Terzo Millennio concept.
Nevertheless, it's the remastered pop-up headlights that caught my eye first. These appear to function according to the original principle, albeit with the LED hardware allowing them to only lift a little bit.
Heck, this might just be the key to a comeback for the said light cluster solution. You see, European pedestrian crash safety legislation is the main reason behind the disappearance of pop-up headlights. Then again, it's not impossible to design such elements that go with the said requirements (think: deformable hardware that can soften a potential impact with a pedestrian's legs), but carmakers don't seem to be willing to invest in this for the sake of styling.
For the record, while these concealed headlights first showed up in the 30s, they became extremely popular in the 70s, when the required headlight height sat above what designers had in mind for the sculpted nose of a go-fast machine. So the pop-up headlights allowed sporty vehicles to have their cake and eat it.
However, with the resemblance between the various machines being one of the greatest treats of modern design, here's to hoping automotive producers, or at least aftermarket developers, are willing to embrace a solution like the one we're looking at here.
With that out of the way, we can focus on the face of the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy, which has been left untouched from the windshield to the upper side of the headlights.
Ah, yes, the lighting signature pretty much defines the Diablo right now. The LED daytime running lights are inspired by those featured on the Terzo Millennio concept.
Nevertheless, it's the remastered pop-up headlights that caught my eye first. These appear to function according to the original principle, albeit with the LED hardware allowing them to only lift a little bit.
Heck, this might just be the key to a comeback for the said light cluster solution. You see, European pedestrian crash safety legislation is the main reason behind the disappearance of pop-up headlights. Then again, it's not impossible to design such elements that go with the said requirements (think: deformable hardware that can soften a potential impact with a pedestrian's legs), but carmakers don't seem to be willing to invest in this for the sake of styling.
For the record, while these concealed headlights first showed up in the 30s, they became extremely popular in the 70s, when the required headlight height sat above what designers had in mind for the sculpted nose of a go-fast machine. So the pop-up headlights allowed sporty vehicles to have their cake and eat it.
However, with the resemblance between the various machines being one of the greatest treats of modern design, here's to hoping automotive producers, or at least aftermarket developers, are willing to embrace a solution like the one we're looking at here.