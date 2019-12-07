Americans Can’t Spell Volkswagen, Survey Finds

As The Bard put it, “a rose by any other name would smell as sweet,” which is a fancy way of saying that a name holds no real value over the attributes of someone or something. Shakespeare was, of course, a romantic and an idealist.
In marketing, a name is essential – as is the fact that it’s remembered accurately. Americans love their cars but, when it comes to spelling the names of the marques making them, they seem to be having somewhat of an issue, a small study conducted by one personal finance company reveals.
One of the most popular car brands, Volkswagen, is very often misspelled, Zebra reports. The study was conducted throughout October 2019 and the findings published at the end of last month. The methodology used implied that at least 1,000 respondents were queried for every question, and post-stratification was applied to guarantee a reliable and accurate representation of the population.
Moreover, generation groups were estimated to the closest age ranges provided by demographic data from Google, Zebra says. Specifically, millennials and Gen Z were the best at spelling car brand names, while Baby Boomers were the worst. Now would be a good “OK, Boomer”-type of moment.
For all its popularity, Volkswagen is not an easily spelled car brand name, the survey found, with 54 percent of Americans getting it wrong. “Volkswagon” is the most common misspelled variant (50 percent), followed by “Volkswagen” and “Volxwagon.”
Ferrari is, again, a name that’s prone to being misspelled. Those that do get it right are mostly young, aged 18 to 24 (65 percent). Men are more likely to get the number of Rs in Ferrari correctly, as compared to women, the same survey says.
Lamborghini and Porsche are the 2 other car brand names included in the survey. They too pose issues for Americans, specifically with the older generation and women, though the percentage of those that do get it right is comparatively higher than with the other car brand names (63 and 76 percent, respectively).
One of the most popular car brands, Volkswagen, is very often misspelled, Zebra reports. The study was conducted throughout October 2019 and the findings published at the end of last month. The methodology used implied that at least 1,000 respondents were queried for every question, and post-stratification was applied to guarantee a reliable and accurate representation of the population.
Moreover, generation groups were estimated to the closest age ranges provided by demographic data from Google, Zebra says. Specifically, millennials and Gen Z were the best at spelling car brand names, while Baby Boomers were the worst. Now would be a good “OK, Boomer”-type of moment.
For all its popularity, Volkswagen is not an easily spelled car brand name, the survey found, with 54 percent of Americans getting it wrong. “Volkswagon” is the most common misspelled variant (50 percent), followed by “Volkswagen” and “Volxwagon.”
Ferrari is, again, a name that’s prone to being misspelled. Those that do get it right are mostly young, aged 18 to 24 (65 percent). Men are more likely to get the number of Rs in Ferrari correctly, as compared to women, the same survey says.
Lamborghini and Porsche are the 2 other car brand names included in the survey. They too pose issues for Americans, specifically with the older generation and women, though the percentage of those that do get it right is comparatively higher than with the other car brand names (63 and 76 percent, respectively).